Stars vs Hurricanes, 40th Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

40th Match (N), Melbourne, January 19, 2025, Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MP Stoinis
10 M • 312 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 130.54 SR
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 182.01 SR
MJ Owen
9 M • 271 Runs • 33.88 Avg • 180.66 SR
TH David
10 M • 240 Runs • 40 Avg • 181.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MT Steketee
4 M • 11 Wkts • 7 Econ • 8.18 SR
PM Siddle
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 16.45 SR
RP Meredith
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 18.5 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 20.4 SR
Squad
MS
HH
Player
Role
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Hilton Cartwright 
Middle order Batter
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Brody Couch 
Bowler
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Sam Harper 
Top order Batter
Campbell Kellaway 
Middle order Batter
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Hamish McKenzie 
Bowler
Jonathan Merlo 
Allrounder
Adam Milne 
Bowler
Joel Paris 
Bowler
Thomas Rogers 
Top order Batter
Peter Siddle 
Bowler
Mark Steketee 
Bowler
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Doug Warren 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days19 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The remaining five teams are all mathematical chances to finish fourth and face Thunder

The left-arm spinner ran from the field in significant pain late in the match against Hobart Hurricanes

The result also keeps Strikers, Scorchers, and Renegades' hopes alive

The Strikers' slim playoff chances take further beating while the Sixers moved to the top of the ladder

The allrounder played a match-winning role against Perth Scorchers having expected his professional career to be over

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH971150.135
SS1062140.156
ST1053120.340
MS9458-0.073
BH9357-0.794
AS93660.067
PS93660.057
MR93660.033
Full Table