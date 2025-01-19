Matches (15)
PAK vs WI (1)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
ILT20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
Super Smash (1)
Stars vs Hurricanes, 40th Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
40th Match (N), Melbourne, January 19, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
MS Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
MS Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
L
W
W
W
W
Hurricanes
W
A
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 312 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 130.54 SR
8 M • 253 Runs • 42.17 Avg • 182.01 SR
9 M • 271 Runs • 33.88 Avg • 180.66 SR
HH10 M • 240 Runs • 40 Avg • 181.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 11 Wkts • 7 Econ • 8.18 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 16.45 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 9.05 Econ • 18.5 SR
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.15 Econ • 20.4 SR
Squad
MS
HH
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|19 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Sydney washout puts Hurricanes, Sixers in Qualifier
The remaining five teams are all mathematical chances to finish fourth and face Thunder
'It doesn't look great': Kuhnemann's Sri Lanka tour in jeopardy after thumb injury
The left-arm spinner ran from the field in significant pain late in the match against Hobart Hurricanes
Hurricanes seal home final with last-ball win; Heat and Australia sweat on Kuhnemann injury
The result also keeps Strikers, Scorchers, and Renegades' hopes alive
Steven Smith fifty sets up Sydney Sixers' nervy win over Adelaide Strikers
The Strikers' slim playoff chances take further beating while the Sixers moved to the top of the ladder