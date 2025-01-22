Matches (9)
Thunder vs Stars, Knockout at Sydney, BBL, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Knockout, Sydney, January 22, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
A
L
W
NR
Stars
W
W
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 359 Runs • 51.29 Avg • 141.89 SR
9 M • 185 Runs • 26.43 Avg • 136.02 SR
8 M • 297 Runs • 59.4 Avg • 194.11 SR
10 M • 296 Runs • 29.6 Avg • 130.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 19.09 SR
ST5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.45 Econ • 12.44 SR
5 M • 15 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 7.4 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 18.09 SR
Squad
ST
MS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|22 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
