Thunder vs Stars, Knockout at Sydney, BBL, Jan 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Knockout, Sydney, January 22, 2025, Big Bash League
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DA Warner
10 M • 359 Runs • 51.29 Avg • 141.89 SR
SW Billings
9 M • 185 Runs • 26.43 Avg • 136.02 SR
GJ Maxwell
8 M • 297 Runs • 59.4 Avg • 194.11 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 296 Runs • 29.6 Avg • 130.97 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Green
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.23 Econ • 19.09 SR
WA Agar
5 M • 9 Wkts • 10.45 Econ • 12.44 SR
MT Steketee
5 M • 15 Wkts • 6.97 Econ • 7.4 SR
PM Siddle
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 18.09 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST
MS
Player
Role
Wes Agar 
Bowler
Cameron Bancroft 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dan Christian 
Allrounder
Oliver Davies 
Top order Batter
George Garton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matthew Gilkes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Ryan Hadley 
Bowler
Liam Hatcher 
Bowler
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Nic Maddinson 
Opening Batter
Nathan McAndrew 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
William Salzmann 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Jason Sangha 
Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sydney Showground Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days22 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH107215-0.120
SS1062140.156
ST1053120.340
MS1055100.135
PS104680.219
MR104680.139
BH10367-0.831
AS10376-0.122
Full Table