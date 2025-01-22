How Warner has Sydney Thunder believing again

David Warner has helped the Sydney Thunder to believe again according to coach Trevor Bayliss as the team's fairytale BBL resurgence stretches into the finals.

A year ago, they were preparing for a post-mortem on the equal-worst season from any BBL team in a decade. Not since the Thunder outfit of 2013-14 had a side won only one match in a BBL summer.

But led by new captain Warner, they have surged to third place on the ladder this summer with a 5-3 record, easily securing a top-four spot and knockout date with Melbourne Stars on Wednesday.

He would likely have sat atop the batting rankings if not for rain; wet weather meant the Thunder played one fewer game than the Perth Scorchers, whose star allrounder Cooper Connolly scored only five more runs. But Bayliss has noticed Warner's impact stretch beyond the playing field.

"The job he's done as captain, it's not just about his batting for example, it's his personality," he said. "He's always up for it, he's a positive character. Loud, obnoxious sometimes, but the boys love it.

"I think it's the confidence that he gives his team-mates, and their belief then that they're good enough to do the job. They're all good players, they sometimes just need that belief. Certainly I think the results have shown this year."

Public opinion of Warner has wavered dramatically over the years, from his early days as a hyper-confident ballstriker, to his role in the Newlands ball-tampering controversy, and the shift to introspection that followed. The latest iteration of Warner has made an impression on new Thunder team-mate Sam Billings

"People have this perception around him, but he's incredible in terms of the conversations he has with individuals and the consistent drive," Billings said. "You see why he's one of the best players in the world, still at the age of 38. I'm learning off him every day."

As they prepared to host a similarly resurgent Stars at ENGIE Stadium, Warner felt the Thunder still had room for improvement. The team's largest partnership, 89 between Warner and Matthew Gilkes against Perth Scorchers , was only the 10th-largest of the regular season. The side also does not have a wicket-taker in the top 10 for the tournament.