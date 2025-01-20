ESPNcricinfo's BBL team of the season: Warner's return, breakout star, Maxwell's surge

David Warner (Sydney Thunder) Runs: 346 | Average: 57.66 | S/R: 142.38

Having taken Thunder's leadership reins, Warner's first full BBL season has been a resounding success, finishing second behind Cooper Connolly for most runs. After a slow start, Warner hit his straps with four straight significant knocks including a pair of unbeaten 80s. There were trademark fireworks and inventiveness, but Warner smartly decided to play the role of anchor and twice batted through the 20 overs. He led from the front and also showcased his tactical nous in the field to inspire Thunder's rise up the ladder after finishing last in BBL13. He would lead this side.

Mitchell Owen (Hobart Hurricanes) Runs: 308 | Average: 38.50 | S/R: 186.66 | Wickets 3 | Average: 26.33 | Economy: 8.77

Cooper Connolly (Perth Scorchers) Runs: 351 | Average: 50.14 | S/R: 131.46 | Wickets: 6 | Average: 29.66 | Economy: 7.41

There was a lot of expectation over 21-year-old Connolly heading into the season. He lived up to the hype after overcoming a fractured hand suffered in an ODI against Pakistan in November finishing the regular season as the leading run-scorer . Scorchers' batting never truly clicked this season, but Connolly was the standout at No. 3 or 4. He was calm under pressure, several times digging the team out of trouble, and was also able to shift gears with his ability to clear the boundaries. Connolly was given more responsibility with the ball and his left-arm spin had a knack of taking key wickets at pivotal stages.

Glenn Maxwell's form was a key part in Melbourne Stars' resurgence • Getty Images

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars) Runs: 297 | Average: 59.40 | S/R: 194.11

For much of the season it seemed unlikely Maxwell would feature on this list. He had a delayed start to the BBL after suffering a hamstring injury against Pakistan in the T20I series. A slow start followed on return with his best contribution being an absolute blinder of a catch on the boundary against Heat. But Maxwell took off just in time to inspire Stars' remarkable late season turnaround. In a sign of things to come, he had a late cameo to lift Stars over Renegades before clubbing a half-century against Sixers. Maxwell then produced one of the greatest BBL innings in history after he farmed the strike and whacked 10 sixes to single-handedly beat Renegades. He finished the regular season with 76 not out off 32 balls against Hurricanes to clinch his spot on this list.

Tim David (Hobart Hurricanes) Runs: 229 | Average: 45.80 | S/R: 172.18

After some patchy form at the international level since the T20 World Cup, David started the BBL slowly but hit his straps at the backend much to the delight of Australia's hierarchy. Hurricanes usually wait to take the power surge when David is at the crease and for good reason. He remains the most formidable finisher in Australian cricket as he showed by monstering 62 off 28 balls in a successful chase of 187 against Strikers before plundering 68 off 38 to mow down Thunder's 164 for 6 with relative ease.

Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes) Runs: 132 | Average: 22.00 | S/R: 138.94

It wasn't a great season for wicketkeepers in the competition . But while Wade's stats were fairly modest, he did contribute several handy knocks under pressure. Having started the season as an opener, Wade shifted down the order to good effect and made an invaluable 36 off 23 in a tense chase against Renegades. His prowess at finishing was underlined when he calmly hit a last ball six in Brisbane as Hurricanes chased down 202 in a result that effectively sealed them top spot.

Jamie Overton was a feisty presence • Getty Images

Jamie Overton (Adelaide Strikers) Runs: 191 | Average: 95.50 | S/R: 156.55 | Wickets: 11 | Average: 27.72 | Economy: 9.63

With lionhearted allround performances, and seemingly relishing getting under the skin of opponents, the fiery Overton became a fan favourite for Strikers and, unsurprisingly, a villain for opposition supporters. Strikers finished in last place, but Overton gave them everything he had. Batting at No. 6, Overton continually lifted Strikers in the backend and he remarkably finished unbeaten in seven of nine innings. He also put in with the ball, claiming multiple wickets in five matches, and was a reliable option through the middle overs.

Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) Runs: 100 | Average: 33.33 | S/R: 178.57 | Wickets: 12 | Average: 23.41 | Economy: 8.73

The veteran left-armer was the best quick in the first half of the season with 10 wickets in his first four matches, including 4 for 32 against Heat. He tailed off a bit in the backend but his variety, marked by cleverly taking the pace off, is a key component in Sixers' well-oiled attack. Dwarshuis also was very handy with the bat, showing off his big-hitting several times at the death. His most entertaining cameo was 23 off 7 balls against Scorchers after coming in at No. 5.

Mark Steketee (Melbourne Stars) Wickets: 15 | Average: 8.06 | Economy: 6.97

He only played five matches, but it's hard to ignore the impact Steketee has had on Stars' resurgence. He provided regular new-ball wickets and was also able to close out matches with standout performances of 3 for 14 against Sixers and a career-best 5 for 17 against Renegades where be bounced back emphatically having started with four wides in his first six deliveries. His last three regular-season outings brought 12 wickets.

Jason Behrendorff was again a threat with the new ball • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Jason Behrendorff (Perth Scorchers) Wickets: 17 | Average: 17.41 | Economy: 7.55

The veteran left-arm quick produced another outstanding season to sit as the leading wicket taker in the competition . His prodigious swing with the new ball proved particularly hard to score off. He claimed six wickets in the powerplay and was a reliable option through the phases. There is speculation that the 34-year-old Behrendorff could be on the move next season having played with Scorchers since BBL02. If it is the end, then he finished in fine style.

Lloyd Pope (Adelaide Strikers) Wickets: 15 | Average: 21.13 | Economy: 9.05