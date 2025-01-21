Bowlers take Hobart Hurricanes to their first BBL final in seven years

Hobart Hurricanes 173 for 7 (McDermott 42, Jewell 41, Chohan 2-38, Dwarshuis 2-36) beat Sydney Sixers 161 for 5 (Silk 57, Patterson 48, Gannon 2-10, Meredith 2-34) by 12 runs

Speedster Riley Meredith shook up Sydney Sixers' top-order in a ferocious opening spell before Hobart Hurricanes held off a late rally to set up a home BBL grand final.

With Sixers chasing 174 in the Qualifier at Bellerive Oval, Meredith bent his back and rattled a batting line-up no longer with the services of Steven Smith. Sixers were in disarray at 5 for 3 before Kurtis Patterson Jordan Silk and Lachlan Shaw provided fight.

Needing 21 runs off the final over, Sixers fell well short with Shaw and Ben Dwarshuis thwarted by accurate death bowling from Chris Jordan

Sixers will host the Challenger on Friday and face the winner of tomorrow's elimination final between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars.

Hurricanes - chasing their first title - will have plenty of time to rest before hosting the decider on January 27.

Meredith sizzles with pace over 150kph

Only Lance Morris can challenge Meredith's status as the fastest bowler in Australia. After having a breather in the regular-season finale against Melbourne Stars, a refreshed Meredith was fired-up and bowled the fieriest spell of the season.

He claimed opener Josh Philippe for a duck in the opening over with a short delivery at 150kph that hurried onto the batter, whose pull shot was skied straight up in the air.

After Cameron Gannon dismissed Jack Edwards for a duck, Meredith unleashed a torrid third over and had captain Moises Henriques edging to first slip, where Ben McDermott took a terrific catch diving to his left.

He bowled a fierce bouncer clocked at 152 kph straight away to Silk in a delivery that was the fastest this season across any format. Meredith was well supported by Gannon, who had 2 for 10 from 3 overs in just his second BBL match after being an injury replacement for Billy Stanlake.

Kurtis Patterson led Sydney Sixers' fightback • Getty Images

Silk, Patterson fight in vain

After such a disastrous start, Sixers mustered their wealth of experience to slowly get back in the hunt. Opener Patterson, replacing Smith, had watched all the carnage at the other end but he was unaffected and combined with SIlk in a 75-run partnership.

Patterson has had a career revival in the Sheffield Shield, but it hasn't translated to BBL success this season. But he batted fluently and notched Sixers' 50 with a six after dispatching legspinner Peter Hatzoglou for six over deep midwicket.

Patterson holed out on 48 in the 12th over, but Silk and youngster Shaw added another half-century partnership to give Sixers a glimmer of hope. But Silk fell with Sixers needing 31 off 9 balls and the task proved beyond big-hitter Dwarshuis.

Another flier for Owen, late David fireworks

Mitchell Owen amid a breakout season has built a reputation as the BBL's most formidable hitter in the powerplay. He further cemented his standing with another blistering display of power hitting after smashing 36 off 15 balls.

Owen couldn't find his timing from the get-go, but it didn't matter as he still muscled a six down the ground in a 15-run first over off Edwards. Opening partner Caleb Jewell wisely was intent on giving the strike to Owen, who greeted Sixers debutant Mitchell Perry with a six over backward point.

Owen scored 29 of Hurricanes' 31 runs in the opening two overs as he added another six by dispatching Dwarshuis over midwicket. A massive score beckoned at 43-0 after 3 overs, but they were pegged back once Owen fell immediately after the powerplay.

Mitchell Owen got off to a solid start • Getty Images

After starting the season as an opener, Matthew Wade had moved down the order and effectively fulfilled the finishing role on a couple of occasions but was promoted to No.3.

He didn't last long thanks to brilliance in the field from Edwards as Hurricanes were forced to rebuild with Jewell and McDermott struggling for boundaries in the middle overs.

Jewell was knocked over by Dwarshuis for 41 in the power surge, taken in the 15th over, and that was probably a good result for Hurricanes as Tim David started with an edge that flew to the boundary followed by a six over the legside.

His presence lifted McDermott, who got going late in the power surge with a huge six over midwicket off left-arm quick Hayden Kerr followed by a drive down the ground. David took over with typical late fireworks, hitting 25 off 10 balls, as Hurricanes finished strongly.

Edwards' brilliant catch sparks Sixers' fightback

After being pummelled by Owen in the powerplay, Sixers mustered their experience to peg Hurricanes back. It started with Kerr cleverly mixing his lengths - in a template for the pace attack - to concede just four runs in the fourth over.

Jafer Chohan, the Yorkshire legspinner playing his third BBL game, entered the attack after the powerplay and bravely tossed the ball up to Owen, whose eyes lit up but he couldn't clear deep midwicket.

Sixers were back in the game when Edwards brilliantly caught Wade at backward point in one of the best catches of the tournament. It was hit like a bullet, but the high-flying Edwards clung on with his right hand stretched in the air.