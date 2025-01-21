Matches (15)
PAK vs WI (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (4)
BBL (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Hurricanes vs Sixers, Qualifier at Hobart, BBL, Jan 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier (D/N), Hobart, January 21, 2025, Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
HH Win & Bat
SS Win & Bat
HH Win & Bowl
SS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hurricanes
A
W
W
W
L
Sixers
A
L
W
W
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 185.02 SR
HH10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 175 SR
10 M • 231 Runs • 33 Avg • 126.92 SR
SS6 M • 228 Runs • 45.6 Avg • 139.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9 Econ • 17 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 17.45 SR
SS7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.6 Econ • 10.71 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.82 Econ • 16.69 SR
Squad
HH
SS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|21 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Sizzling Maxwell powers Stars into the knockout
After five straight defeats, Stars posted five straight wins to book a knockout final against Sydney Thunder
Marsh and David among those available in BBL trade window
Each BBL team can only have 10 players contracted by the end of the regular season
Connolly, Beardman keep Scorchers' finals hope alive
Scorchers needed to chase 162 in 18 overs to leapfrog Renegades and they did it relatively easy at the end
Fraser-McGurk masterclass sinks Brisbane Heat
The home side pulled off a fantastic chase after earlier seeing two of their bowlers ordered out of the attack for running on the pitch