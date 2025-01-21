Matches (15)
Hurricanes vs Sixers, Qualifier at Hobart, BBL, Jan 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier (D/N), Hobart, January 21, 2025, Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers FlagSydney Sixers
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 11:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MJ Owen
10 M • 309 Runs • 34.33 Avg • 185.02 SR
TH David
10 M • 245 Runs • 40.83 Avg • 175 SR
MC Henriques
10 M • 231 Runs • 33 Avg • 126.92 SR
JM Vince
6 M • 228 Runs • 45.6 Avg • 139.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RP Meredith
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9 Econ • 17 SR
NT Ellis
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 17.45 SR
SA Abbott
7 M • 14 Wkts • 9.6 Econ • 10.71 SR
BJ Dwarshuis
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.82 Econ • 16.69 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
HH
SS
Player
Role
Iain Carlisle 
Bowler
Nikhil Chaudhary 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Patrick Dooley 
Bowler
Jake Doran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Cameron Gannon 
Bowler
Peter Hatzoglou 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Caleb Jewell 
Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Ben McDermott 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Rishad Hossain 
Allrounder
Billy Stanlake 
Bowler
Matthew Wade 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Charlie Wakim 
Top order Batter
Macalister Wright 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days21 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH107215-0.120
SS1062140.156
ST1053120.340
MS1055100.135
PS104680.219
MR104680.139
BH10367-0.831
AS10376-0.122
Full Table