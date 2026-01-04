banged into the sightscreen, and the Renegades' captain has come up clutch on cross-town territory! Right in the slot on middle stump. Sutherland gets his front foot out of the way and clatters it straight. The Melbourne Mace goes to the Renegades, and they finally have the spark their season was crying out for!
Stars vs Renegades, 22nd Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result
Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|MR
|95.43
|84(48)
|92.99
|95.43
|-
|-
|-
|MR
|77.87
|-
|-
|-
|4/41
|4.75
|77.87
|MS
|72.39
|10(5)
|12.37
|14.94
|1/20
|1.51
|57.45
|MS
|71.15
|38(18)
|48.64
|62.07
|0/25
|0
|9.08
|MR
|63.25
|19(7)
|24.63
|31.22
|1/32
|1.18
|32.03
9:27pm That is a wrap from this game. But do not go too far because there is more BBL action lined up. In fact, the Scorchers have already begun taking on the Strikers. Hop over for all the coverage. Until next time, from all of us here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye!
Josh Brown, Player of the Match: Nice to get a few out of the middle. At the start, when I was not scoring runs....knew I had was not far away. Glad to do it in front of this crowd. (On how he was feeling watching the final few overs) Was feeling like I should have been out there. He (Sutherland) is unbelievable. Watching him in the last few years, unbelievable to watch. When you are out there, you cannot hear what is going on. 66000 in here tonight, biggest crowd I have played in front of and was pretty special. Got close last year but Maxwell took it away from us. First win in the Derby and it is special.
9:19pm Geez, what a game of cricket. It ebbed one way and then flowed the other, and it came down to a captain versus captain contest in the 40th over of the game and the 20th of the chase. Stoinis cracked, but Sutherland did not. He held his nerve and ensured that the Renegades got one over their rivals, that too on the latter's patch.
Prior to that, Brown had done most of the heavy lifting, smashing his way to 84 and bringing the required run-rate down considerably. Rizwan found it a lot tougher, though, and both of their dismissals did leave the door ajar for the Stars, only for Sutherland and Peake (to an extent) to shut it down.
3 off 2. Super Over to decide the Melbourne Derby, anyone?
back of a length just outside off. Spoors flays at it and edges it down to deep third. Sutherland back on strike
Spoors, the new batter, on strike now. 4 off 3
zipped in full on leg stump. Sutherland backs away and smashes it towards mid off, where Siddle snaps down low to his right and keeps it to just a run
slower bumper outside off. Sutherland fetches it and drags it towards long on. The second was always going to be taken and the wild throw to the batter's end makes it a more comfortable exercise
Sutherland lands the first punch in the final round! Short and sliding into the hips. Sutherland cannot believe what has been dished out, and clubs it over deep backward square leg!
13 off the last over, which will be bowled by Stoinis. Who are you backing?
no prayer for Peake this time, and the Stars have another! Zipped in full on the pads. Peake whips it towards deep backward square leg and decides to go back for the second, surprisingly. Always a tough ask and Macdonald is both sharp of his mark and accurate with his throwing. Caught well short and that is a bit of an implosion from the youngster there!
goes straight up this time, and goes straight down! Geez! Slower ball on a length outside off. Peake gets under it and only gets height. Curran settles under it in the mid wicket region and spills it. Curran has had a torrid time in the field today...
oh my word - this kid is special! Back of a length on middle and leg. Peake backs away, picks the slower one and whacks it over long on!
Simon: "Renegades don't have anyone that sees through an innings. Brown or Rizwan needed to stay in"
off-pace on a back of a length on off. Peake swings at it agriculturally and misses the ball by a mile
22 off 10
full outside off. Sutherland drills it to mid off but that is only a single
back of a length on off. Sutherland nurdles it into the gap between deep backward square leg and deep mid wicket. Takes on Cartwright and hurtles back
25 off 12. Who are you taking?
full on middle and off. Sutherland comes forward and pushes it towards long on to keep strike
Right. What does captain Sutherland have up his sleeve? 26 off 13
miscued and gobbled up by Stoinis! And the MCG is a cacophony of noise now! Hard length just outside off and this gets big on JFM. He tries to muscle it inside-out but is always fighting against the tennis-ball bounce. Splices it towards extra cover and Stoinis leaps into the air to send the youngster on his way. Advantage Stars, all over again!
length ball hung up wide outside off. Peake shuffles across further and laps it towards fine leg
Peake joins JFM
third time unlucky for Hassan, and the MCG roars again! Slower ball dug into the track outside off. Hassan waits for it and tries to muscle it straight. Tugs at it a little too much, though, and drags it straight down Rogers' throat at long on. Another twist in this tale!
four more! Back of a length outside off. Hassan has a huge flay at it and he carves this past backward point!
shot! Slot ball just outside off. Hassan plants his front foot and boshes it over the bowler's head!
35 off 18. Stars with the momentum
back of a length outside off. JFM tries to smash that into next week and only connects with the fresh Melbourne air
Required run-rate up over 11 now
shortish on leg stump. Hassan jumps inside the line and helps it down to fine leg
hard length just outside off. Nips back in, cramps the batter and Hassan chops it towards the keeper
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Toss
|Melbourne Renegades, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
Donovan KochDRS
Gerard AboodDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Melbourne Renegades 2, Melbourne Stars 0
Over 20 • MR 177/6Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|84
|48
|caught
|6
|5
|caught
|41
|38
|caught
|4
|9
|caught
|11
|6
|run out
|10
|5
|not out
|19
|7
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(w 1)
|Total
|177(6 wkts; 19.5 ovs)