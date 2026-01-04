Josh Brown, Player of the Match: Nice to get a few out of the middle. At the start, when I was not scoring runs....knew I had was not far away. Glad to do it in front of this crowd. (On how he was feeling watching the final few overs) Was feeling like I should have been out there. He (Sutherland) is unbelievable. Watching him in the last few years, unbelievable to watch. When you are out there, you cannot hear what is going on. 66000 in here tonight, biggest crowd I have played in front of and was pretty special. Got close last year but Maxwell took it away from us. First win in the Derby and it is special.