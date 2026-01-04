Matches (8)
The Ashes (1)
BBL (1)
BPL (2)
SA-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (1)

Stars vs Renegades, 22nd Match at Melbourne, BBL, Jan 04 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
22nd Match (N), Melbourne, January 04, 2026, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars

#3

173/9
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades

#7

(19.5/20 ov, T:174) 177/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Player Of The Match
84 (48)
josh-brown
Cricinfo's MVP
95.43 ptsImpact List
josh-brown
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
MS Win & Bat
36%
MR Win & Bat
18%
MS Win & Bowl
29%
MR Win & Bowl
16%
1.3K votes
Match centre 
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Shashwat Kumar
Scorecard summary
Melbourne Stars 173/9(20 overs)
Tom Curran
38 (18)
Gurinder Sandhu
4/41 (4)
Campbell Kellaway
33 (27)
Callum Stow
2/24 (4)
Melbourne Renegades 177/6(19.5 overs)
Josh Brown
84 (48)
Peter Siddle
2/39 (4)
Mohammad Rizwan
41 (38)
Haris Rauf
2/44 (4)
View full scorecard
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Josh Brown
MR95.4384(48)92.9995.43---
Gurinder Sandhu
MR77.87---4/414.7577.87
Mitchell Swepson
MS72.3910(5)12.3714.941/201.5157.45
Tom Curran
MS71.1538(18)48.6462.070/2509.08
Will Sutherland
MR63.2519(7)24.6331.221/321.1832.03
View full list

9:27pm That is a wrap from this game. But do not go too far because there is more BBL action lined up. In fact, the Scorchers have already begun taking on the Strikers. Hop over for all the coverage. Until next time, from all of us here at ESPNcricinfo, it is goodbye!

Josh Brown, Player of the Match: Nice to get a few out of the middle. At the start, when I was not scoring runs....knew I had was not far away. Glad to do it in front of this crowd. (On how he was feeling watching the final few overs) Was feeling like I should have been out there. He (Sutherland) is unbelievable. Watching him in the last few years, unbelievable to watch. When you are out there, you cannot hear what is going on. 66000 in here tonight, biggest crowd I have played in front of and was pretty special. Got close last year but Maxwell took it away from us. First win in the Derby and it is special.

9:19pm Geez, what a game of cricket. It ebbed one way and then flowed the other, and it came down to a captain versus captain contest in the 40th over of the game and the 20th of the chase. Stoinis cracked, but Sutherland did not. He held his nerve and ensured that the Renegades got one over their rivals, that too on the latter's patch.

Prior to that, Brown had done most of the heavy lifting, smashing his way to 84 and bringing the required run-rate down considerably. Rizwan found it a lot tougher, though, and both of their dismissals did leave the door ajar for the Stars, only for Sutherland and Peake (to an extent) to shut it down.

19.5
6
Stoinis to Sutherland, SIX runs

banged into the sightscreen, and the Renegades' captain has come up clutch on cross-town territory! Right in the slot on middle stump. Sutherland gets his front foot out of the way and clatters it straight. The Melbourne Mace goes to the Renegades, and they finally have the spark their season was crying out for!

3 off 2. Super Over to decide the Melbourne Derby, anyone?

19.4
1
Stoinis to Spoors, 1 run

back of a length just outside off. Spoors flays at it and edges it down to deep third. Sutherland back on strike

Spoors, the new batter, on strike now. 4 off 3

19.3
1
Stoinis to Sutherland, 1 run

zipped in full on leg stump. Sutherland backs away and smashes it towards mid off, where Siddle snaps down low to his right and keeps it to just a run

19.2
2
Stoinis to Sutherland, 2 runs

slower bumper outside off. Sutherland fetches it and drags it towards long on. The second was always going to be taken and the wild throw to the batter's end makes it a more comfortable exercise

19.1
6
Stoinis to Sutherland, SIX runs

Sutherland lands the first punch in the final round! Short and sliding into the hips. Sutherland cannot believe what has been dished out, and clubs it over deep backward square leg!

13 off the last over, which will be bowled by Stoinis. Who are you backing?

end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
MR: 161/6CRR: 8.47 RRR: 13.00 • Need 13 from 6b
Will Sutherland4 (3b)
Haris Rauf 4-0-44-2
Peter Siddle 4-0-39-2
18.6
1W
Haris Rauf to Peake, 1 run, OUT

no prayer for Peake this time, and the Stars have another! Zipped in full on the pads. Peake whips it towards deep backward square leg and decides to go back for the second, surprisingly. Always a tough ask and Macdonald is both sharp of his mark and accurate with his throwing. Caught well short and that is a bit of an implosion from the youngster there!

Oliver Peake run out (Macdonald/†Harper) 10 (5b 0x4 1x6 8m) SR: 200
18.5
2
Haris Rauf to Peake, 2 runs

goes straight up this time, and goes straight down! Geez! Slower ball on a length outside off. Peake gets under it and only gets height. Curran settles under it in the mid wicket region and spills it. Curran has had a torrid time in the field today...

18.4
6
Haris Rauf to Peake, SIX runs

oh my word - this kid is special! Back of a length on middle and leg. Peake backs away, picks the slower one and whacks it over long on!

Simon: "Renegades don't have anyone that sees through an innings. Brown or Rizwan needed to stay in"

18.3
Haris Rauf to Peake, no run

off-pace on a back of a length on off. Peake swings at it agriculturally and misses the ball by a mile

22 off 10

18.2
1
Haris Rauf to Sutherland, 1 run

full outside off. Sutherland drills it to mid off but that is only a single

18.1
2
Haris Rauf to Sutherland, 2 runs

back of a length on off. Sutherland nurdles it into the gap between deep backward square leg and deep mid wicket. Takes on Cartwright and hurtles back

25 off 12. Who are you taking?

end of over 1810 runs • 2 wickets
MR: 149/5CRR: 8.27 RRR: 12.50 • Need 25 from 12b
Will Sutherland1 (1b)
Oliver Peake1 (1b)
Peter Siddle 4-0-39-2
Haris Rauf 3-0-32-2
17.6
1
Siddle to Sutherland, 1 run

full on middle and off. Sutherland comes forward and pushes it towards long on to keep strike

Right. What does captain Sutherland have up his sleeve? 26 off 13

17.5
W
Siddle to J Fraser-McGurk, OUT

miscued and gobbled up by Stoinis! And the MCG is a cacophony of noise now! Hard length just outside off and this gets big on JFM. He tries to muscle it inside-out but is always fighting against the tennis-ball bounce. Splices it towards extra cover and Stoinis leaps into the air to send the youngster on his way. Advantage Stars, all over again!

Jake Fraser-McGurk c Stoinis b Siddle 4 (9b 0x4 0x6 18m) SR: 44.44
17.4
1
Siddle to Peake, 1 run

length ball hung up wide outside off. Peake shuffles across further and laps it towards fine leg

Peake joins JFM

17.3
W
Siddle to Hassan, OUT

third time unlucky for Hassan, and the MCG roars again! Slower ball dug into the track outside off. Hassan waits for it and tries to muscle it straight. Tugs at it a little too much, though, and drags it straight down Rogers' throat at long on. Another twist in this tale!

Hassan Khan c Rogers b Siddle 11 (6b 2x4 0x6 5m) SR: 183.33
17.2
4
Siddle to Hassan, FOUR runs

four more! Back of a length outside off. Hassan has a huge flay at it and he carves this past backward point!

17.1
4
Siddle to Hassan, FOUR runs

shot! Slot ball just outside off. Hassan plants his front foot and boshes it over the bowler's head!

35 off 18. Stars with the momentum

end of over 174 runs • 1 wicket
MR: 139/3CRR: 8.17 RRR: 11.66 • Need 35 from 18b
Jake Fraser-McGurk4 (8b)
Hassan Khan3 (3b)
Haris Rauf 3-0-32-2
Peter Siddle 3-0-29-0
16.6
Haris Rauf to J Fraser-McGurk, no run

back of a length outside off. JFM tries to smash that into next week and only connects with the fresh Melbourne air

Required run-rate up over 11 now

16.5
1
Haris Rauf to Hassan, 1 run

shortish on leg stump. Hassan jumps inside the line and helps it down to fine leg

16.4
Haris Rauf to Hassan, no run

hard length just outside off. Nips back in, cramps the batter and Hassan chops it towards the keeper

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
J Brown
84 runs (48)
9 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
flick
22 runs
4 fours0 six
Control
73%
Mohammad Rizwan
41 runs (38)
4 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
9 runs
0 four0 six
Control
89%
Best performances - bowlers
GS Sandhu
O
4
M
0
R
41
W
4
ECO
10.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
C Stow
O
4
M
0
R
24
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
TossMelbourne Renegades, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Renegades
Josh Brown
Match days4 January 2026 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Donovan KochDRS
Australia
Gerard AboodDRS
TV Umpire
Australia
Drew Crozier
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Chris Grant
Match Referee
Australia
Sarah Elliott
PointsMelbourne Renegades 2, Melbourne Stars 0
Language
English
Win Probability
MR 100%
MSMR
100%50%100%MS InningsMR Innings

Over 20 • MR 177/6

Renegades won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Renegades Innings
Player NameRB
J Brown
bowled8448
TL Seifert
caught65
Mohammad Rizwan
caught4138
J Fraser-McGurk
caught49
Hassan Khan
caught116
OJ Peake
run out105
W Sutherland
not out197
M Spoors
not out11
Extras(w 1)
Total177(6 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH752100.187
PS64281.320
MS64281.091
BH6336-0.786
SS52340.202
AS5234-0.045
MR5234-0.636
ST6152-1.429
Full Table