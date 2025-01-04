Matches (12)
Renegades vs Stars, 23rd Match at Melbourne,BBL 2024, Jan 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
23rd Match (N), Melbourne, January 04, 2025, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
W
W
L
L
Stars
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 209 Runs • 20.9 Avg • 126.66 SR
MR5 M • 135 Runs • 27 Avg • 156.97 SR
10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 126.36 SR
8 M • 168 Runs • 28 Avg • 110.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 14.4 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 15 SR
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 18.14 SR
5 M • 5 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 13.2 SR
Squad
MR
MS
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|4 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
