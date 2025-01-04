Matches (12)
Renegades vs Stars, 23rd Match at Melbourne,BBL 2024, Jan 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

23rd Match (N), Melbourne, January 04, 2025, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 209 Runs • 20.9 Avg • 126.66 SR
J Brown
5 M • 135 Runs • 27 Avg • 156.97 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 126.36 SR
BJ Webster
8 M • 168 Runs • 28 Avg • 110.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Rogers
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 14.4 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.85 Econ • 15 SR
PM Siddle
6 M • 7 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 18.14 SR
BJ Webster
5 M • 5 Wkts • 7.73 Econ • 13.2 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR
MS
Player
Role
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days4 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

It was Lynn's highest BBL score since the 2019-20 tournament and his first half-century in this campaign

Inglis is required to rest his calf injury before leaving for the Sri Lanka tour on January 19 but Marsh could play for Scorchers on January 7 if he's released from the Test squad

The duo helped Stars break a five-game BBL 2025 losing streak while also consigning Heat to a third-straight defeat

For Hurricanes, who were without usual captain Nathan Ellis, Nikhil Chaudhary was the top scorer, while Chris Jordan led a clinical bowling performance

Strikers recovered from 58 for 8 courtesy a Doggett-Boyce record BBL partnership but the total of 142 was chased down with 33 balls remaining

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS54180.228
PS53260.958
ST43160.361
HH4316-0.301
MR52340.547
AS6244-0.235
BH5234-0.727
MS6152-0.672
Full Table