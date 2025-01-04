Stars shine in Melbourne derby after Cartwright heroics

Melbourne Stars 171 for 5 (Duckett 67, Stoinis 48, Sandhu 3-29) beat Melbourne Renegades 168 for 7 (Bethell 49, Wells 45, Paris 2-23) by five wickets

Hilton Cartwright stepped up with belligerent hitting in a tense final over after Ben Duckett and Marcus Stoinis had chased superbly on a tricky MCG surface as Stars claimed the bragging rights over Renegades in a gripping Melbourne derby.

Chasing 169, Stars were in trouble at 41 for 3 before Duckett and Stoinis combined for an 83-run partnership. They appeared to be cruising needing 57 runs off 42 but lost Duckett and Stoinis quickly as Stars' nerves set in.

It came down to the final over with Stars needing ten runs and well positioned with Cartwright and Glenn Maxwell at the crease. But quick Tom Rogers executed two superb yorkers to start the over and suddenly Stars required eight off the final four balls.

But Cartwright launched a massive six into the second tier over long on before swatting another boundary on the next delivery to ensure Stars kept their finals hopes alive with a second straight victory.

Stars moved to a 17-10 overall record against a slumping Renegades (2-4) in the first match played on the ground since the Boxing Day Test.

Duckett, Stoinis combine before Cartwright's heroics

Duckett has been feast or famine during this BBL season. Two half-centuries were countered by two ducks and it was a relief when he got off the mark. The pressure was on Duckett who had been involved in a horrible mix-up that saw Sam Harper run-out following the early wicket of Thomas Rogers.

He started to get on a roll towards the end of the powerplay as he pounced on short-pitched bowling and also executed the ramp shot several times to perfection.

Duckett found a willing partner in Stoinis, who attacked legspinner Adam Zampa in the middle overs with several muscular blows that rattled the boundaries.

They appeared to be doing it easily until the late twist. But Cartwright and Maxwell combined for four sixes to ice a hard earned victory.

Snicko controversy

Once again this summer, snicko was in the eye of a storm after Dan Lawrence was adjudged caught behind down the legside. After Renegades reviewed the not out decision, it seemed inconclusive on Snicko whether the ball brushed the bat or thigh pad.

After several replays, third umpire Simon Lightbody overturned the decision which left Lawrence fuming as snicko was once again under the microscope.

Joel Paris finished with figures of 4-0-23-2 • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Paris extracts sharp bounce

Playing just his second BBL game of the season, left-arm quick Joel Paris was the standout with the ball for Stars and proved an inspired selection.

He is deadly bowling with the red-ball, underlined by a staggering first-class bowling average of 19.47, but has proven less effective on the flatter surfaces used in T20 cricket.

But Paris relished bowling on a pitch providing assistance for the quicks and he used his towering height to devastating effect with several of his deliveries lifting off a length.

He was initially left frustrated after opener Josh Brown was dropped at mid-off by Peter Siddle, whose right hand received a stinging blow. He was promptly moved from the position and replaced by Maxwell, who on the next delivery clung onto a blow from Brown.

Paris should have claimed Jacob Bethell on 2 only for Mark Steketee to drop a straightforward chance at short midwicket. He returned in the 16th over to finally dismiss Bethell with a back of a length delivery and finished with 2 for 23 from 4 overs.

Fraser-McGurk's woes continue, Bethell and Wells revive 'Gades

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been in an extended form drought and his run of low scores continued after a sluggish 12 off 14 balls.

With three single-digit scores in his last four matches, Fraser-McGurk entered under pressure but he wasn't going to crawl into his shell. He was determined to back his fearless approach and charged Steketee in the powerplay.

But he was totally unconvincing as Fraser-McGurk either couldn't connect or picked out fielders when he did lay bat on ball. Fraser-McGurk made just 6 off 12 balls and something had to give. He finally found his timing and whacked Steketee down the ground for a huge six over the sightscreen.

But it proved a tease with Fraser-McGurk nicking off on the next delivery as Renegades struggled in the first half of the innings. But they recovered through a 71-run stand between Bethell and Jonathan Wells in the highest partnership for Renegades this season.

Bethell provided the power, while BBL veteran Wells kept calm and nudged the ball around to good effect on the ground's vast expanses.