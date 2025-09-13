Kohler-Cadmore 81 sees Somerset past Lancashire in first semi-final

Somerset 182 for 7 (Kohler-Cadmore 81, Balderson 3-31) beat Lancashire 159 (Jennings 44, Pretorius 3-27) by 23 runs

Lancashire were shorn of six first-choice players, and had two making their first appearances of the season, which included giving a full T20 debut to 21-year-old spinner Arav Shetty . They looked well placed at 102 for 3 in the 12th over, but the controversial dismissal of Livingstone, whose lbw was upheld by the third umpire despite the suggestion of an inside edge, triggered a collapse.

Shetty, who in the event did not bowl, was snapped up by a diving Lewis Gregory in the covers - Somerset's sharp fielding in contrast to a messy Lancashire effort - and although Michael Jones attempted to keep the chase alive with some defiant blows, Migael Pretorius and Ben Green combined for five wickets to close out the game. Somerset were not at full strength either, with Pretorius playing only his second game after Riley Meredith was recalled to Australia ahead of Finals Day, and Tom Banton absent with England.

The game ended in slightly farcical scenes, as Lancashire retired out George Balderson, only for his replacement, Tom Hartley, to be dismissed first ball. Rain then began to fall during the final over, with the ground fully covered moments after the players left the field.

Jennings fires up "Feels slightly tacky, nice to know what you're chasing." So said Jennings at the toss, and Lancashire's captain was intent on getting his side ahead of the asking rate at the start of their innings. He swung his third ball, from Craig Overton, nonchalantly over fine leg for six, following up with back-to-back fours. Luke Wells was plucked out by a brilliant catch at short fine leg by Pretorius, before Jennings again deposited Overton over the ropes.

Overton struck back by pinning Matty Hurst lbw, but there was more punishment to come as Livingstone joined Jennings in the middle. Livingstone pinged Somerset's premier new-ball bowler over deep square leg, before Jennings flat-batted him down the ground for six more; Overton's first three overs costing 39. Jack Ball was then welcomed into the attack by Jennings top-edging him all the way over the keeper, and another Livingstone hoick across the line made it six sixes in the powerplay, with Lancashire flying on 73 for 2.

Liam Livingstone queries his dismissal • Getty Images

Livingstone dismissal turns chase Livingstone had powered Lancashire to Finals Day with an unbeaten 85 against Kent in the quarters, having found his form during the Hundred - during which he calls Edgbaston home with Birmingham Phoenix. He looked to have the measure of the ground once again, crunching Lewis Goldsworthy into the crowd for his third six, as Lancashire continued to make good progress despite the loss of Jennings for 44 off 28.

When Gregory won an lbw decision with Livingstone trapped on the crease, the Lancashire man reviewed straight away. But with the aid of UltraEdge, third umpire Sue Redfern determined that there was no bat involved before the ball hit the back pad - although it seemed impossible to be conclusive. Livingstone, however, obviously felt otherwise and made his opinion clear after seeing the decision on the big screen. His long walk off marked the beginning of the end for Lancashire's hopes of a second Blast title, 10 years on from their first.

Depleted Lancashire strike first Lancashire absentees included four on international duty with England - Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood - and both of their overseas being employed elsewhere (Chris Green at the CPL, Ashton Turner with Western Australia). That Salt and Buttler had helped England put on a record 302 against South Africa the previous night hardly helped the Red Rose mood. Somerset, meanwhile, were without New Zealand quick Matt Henry, as well as Banton and Meredith.

Winning the toss felt like an advantage on a brisk, mid-September morning - and two tight overs, from James Anderson (who last played at Finals Day in 2014) and Tom Aspinwall, were followed by Balderson, playing his fourth T20 and first of the season, finding the perfect amount of nip back with his first ball to clatter Will Smeed's off stump. But it didn't take long for Somerset's batters to start wresting back the initiative.

Kohler-Cadmore had struggled to lay bat on ball and was on 1 off 9 when he collared Balderson for the first six of the day, a rustic heave that just had enough on it to land beyond the rope at deep midwicket. He repeated the shot, but added about 20 yards, in Balderson's next over, and before Tom Abell audaciously ramped Anderson all the way over fine leg in a sequence of 6-4-dot-4. Anderson struck back to have Abell bowled off an inside edge, as Somerset finished the powerplay on 49 for 2.

Kohler-Cadmore pumps the tires Lancashire continued to chip away, James Rew held at midwicket off Aspinwall, as Kohler-Cadmore dropped back down the gears. Somerset were 78 for 3 at halfway, and then 95 for 4 after losing Sean Dickson to a smart stumping in the 13th over. Kohler-Cadmore responded by pumping Livingstone's legspin straight back down the ground for six, then raising a 38-ball fifty off the next delivery - aided by another misfield at midwicket that enabled them to come back for two.