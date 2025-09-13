That's all she wrote! A desperate heave to the leg side lands safely into Overton's hands down the ground. Somerset are through to their eighth T20 Blast final!
Somerset vs Lancashire, 1st Semi Final at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result
2:10pm Right, that's all from here. Andrew Miller has already fired up comms for the second semi-final between Northamptonshire and Hampshire. See you over there!
2:08pm A convincing win by 23 runs, but a controversial turning point with the wicket of Liam Livingstone. Lancashire were 102 for 3, needing 81 from 49, when Livingstone's on-field LBW dismissal was upheld. There looked to be a vital frame missing which would have cleared up whether there was bat involved before pad. The allrounder had struck three sixes in his 18 balls up to that point. Nevertheless, Somerset were outstanding with the ball throughout, and in the field.
"I think that's the most Powerplay overs I've bowled this year!" says Lewis Gregory, who sent down two today given the lack of options." It is currently sheeting it down so the toss for the second semi-final has been delayed. The Mascot Race is still on time, apparently...
Another big cheer as he gets off the mark, dragging a wide delivery down to long on
Out walks Jimmy Anderson to huge cheers
Gone! Another Pretorious full toss does the trick... Jones cloths down the ground and Overton does excellently to stay within the field as it takes the catch down at long on. Pretty average cricket and a very tame end to this first semi-final...
It's just started raining...
Excellent yorker, scuffed into the boot
That'll help! Low full toss, thrashed over backward square!
Fergie: "Your "Hartley should have been out there in the first place" comment aged like milk". Might be worth looking at their career stats when you've got a moment... 29 needed from the last over... Pretorious to close it out, Jones to try and do the remarkable...
Outstanding from Ben Green, 2 for 21 from his four overs
Wide on the areas,e low full toss, hacked out to deep midwicket
Another excellent yorker, just dipping at the last moment, another toe, this time at least down to long on
Yorker outside off, toed to cover
Full, on middle and leg, dug out through mid on
Aspinwall, what have you got?
And he's out first ball! Length delivery from Green, around the wicket, Hartley goes after it and TKC steams in to take a catch very low to the ground
Now then... Balderson has been retired out for Tom Hartley! Think this is a smart move. In fact, Hartley should have probably been out there in the first place...
Full, on leg stump, almost swept away by Jones to deep square
32 needed from 12... Jones, 30 from 29, on strike as Green comes in for his final over
Slower delivery, hacked over the bowler to Overton... but Jones calls early and legs it for the extra run, knowing he needs to be on strike
Over
Excellent pace-on yorker, scuffed of an inside edge onto the pad, sting taken out of it to allow short third to field
Back around
Off-cutter, 69mph, grips and turns on a length, Balderson waits and carves down to long off
Another slower ball, 71mph, full and across Balderson, who has a big swing but finds nothing but air
Slower ball into the surfaces, thumped by Balderson who settles for a single as Overton fields from long on
Ball back over the wicket
Pins the pad, huge appeal, but the angle is against him. Even strikes the pad outside off stump! Jones was focussed on the leg side, towards the Hollies, with the wind... but has to settle for the leg bye
Jake Ball with his final over. He, too, is going around the wicket to the right-handed Jones
Dug in, Balderson hops into a pull out nailed through square leg but excellently stopped by Goldsworthy to save two
Almost skewed back to the bowler! Slow-ish variation, Balderson early in the shot, but falls a yard short of Pretorious
George Balderson replaces Blatherwick. Pretorious staying around the wicket as GB's a leftie
Another low full toss, launched to deep midwicket... where Overton takes the catch! There were two fielders out there as the ball hung in the air... but Overton takes command of the situation as Smeed peels away at the last moment. Pretorious is elated
Stays around for Blatherwick
3W
1W
2W
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Lancashire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Somerset advanced
|Match days
|13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|T20 debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Kohler-Cadmore 81 sees Somerset past Lancashire in first semi-final
'Ludicrous' scheduling leaves T20 Finals Day shorn of star billing
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|7
|4
|caught
|44
|28
|lbw
|5
|3
|lbw
|29
|19
|caught
|36
|35
|caught
|6
|9
|caught
|15
|11
|retired out
|7
|6
|caught
|0
|1
|caught
|1
|3
|not out
|1
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, nb 2, w 4)
|Total
|159(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)