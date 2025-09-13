Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
ENG vs SA (1)

Somerset vs Lancashire, 1st Semi Final at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st Semi Final, Birmingham, September 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Somerset FlagSomerset
182/7
Lancashire FlagLancashire
(19.5/20 ov, T:183) 159

Somerset won by 23 runs

Player Of The Match
81 (52) & 2 catches
tom-kohler-cadmore
Match centre 
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Vithushan Ehantharajah
Scorecard summary
Somerset 182/7(20 overs)
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
81 (52)
George Balderson
3/31 (3)
Tom Abell
26 (14)
James Anderson
2/34 (4)
Lancashire 159/10(19.5 overs)
Keaton Jennings
44 (28)
Migael Pretorius
3/27 (3.5)
Michael Jones
36 (35)
Ben Green
2/21 (4)
View full scorecard

2:10pm Right, that's all from here. Andrew Miller has already fired up comms for the second semi-final between Northamptonshire and Hampshire. See you over there!

2:08pm A convincing win by 23 runs, but a controversial turning point with the wicket of Liam Livingstone. Lancashire were 102 for 3, needing 81 from 49, when Livingstone's on-field LBW dismissal was upheld. There looked to be a vital frame missing which would have cleared up whether there was bat involved before pad. The allrounder had struck three sixes in his 18 balls up to that point. Nevertheless, Somerset were outstanding with the ball throughout, and in the field.

"I think that's the most Powerplay overs I've bowled this year!" says Lewis Gregory, who sent down two today given the lack of options." It is currently sheeting it down so the toss for the second semi-final has been delayed. The Mascot Race is still on time, apparently...

19.5
W
Pretorius to Aspinwall, OUT

That's all she wrote! A desperate heave to the leg side lands safely into Overton's hands down the ground. Somerset are through to their eighth T20 Blast final!

Tom Aspinwall c Overton b Pretorius 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 6m) SR: 33.33
Somerset celebrate victory as the rain comes down
19.4
1
Pretorius to Anderson, 1 run

Another big cheer as he gets off the mark, dragging a wide delivery down to long on

Out walks Jimmy Anderson to huge cheers

19.3
W
Pretorius to Jones, OUT

Gone! Another Pretorious full toss does the trick... Jones cloths down the ground and Overton does excellently to stay within the field as it takes the catch down at long on. Pretty average cricket and a very tame end to this first semi-final...

Michael Jones c Overton b Pretorius 36 (35b 2x4 2x6 50m) SR: 102.85

It's just started raining...

19.2
Pretorius to Jones, no run

Excellent yorker, scuffed into the boot

19.1
4
Pretorius to Jones, FOUR runs

That'll help! Low full toss, thrashed over backward square!

Fergie: "Your "Hartley should have been out there in the first place" comment aged like milk". Might be worth looking at their career stats when you've got a moment... 29 needed from the last over... Pretorious to close it out, Jones to try and do the remarkable...

end of over 193 runs • 2 wickets
LAN: 154/8CRR: 8.10 RRR: 29.00 • Need 29 from 6b
Tom Aspinwall1 (2b)
Michael Jones32 (32b 1x4 2x6)
Ben Green 4-0-21-2
Jake Ball 4-0-34-0

Outstanding from Ben Green, 2 for 21 from his four overs

18.6
Green to Aspinwall, no run

Wide on the areas,e low full toss, hacked out to deep midwicket

18.5
1
Green to Jones, 1 run

Another excellent yorker, just dipping at the last moment, another toe, this time at least down to long on

18.4
Green to Jones, no run

Yorker outside off, toed to cover

18.3
1
Green to Aspinwall, 1 run

Full, on middle and leg, dug out through mid on

Aspinwall, what have you got?

18.2
W
Green to Hartley, OUT

And he's out first ball! Length delivery from Green, around the wicket, Hartley goes after it and TKC steams in to take a catch very low to the ground

Tom Hartley c Kohler-Cadmore b Green 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Now then... Balderson has been retired out for Tom Hartley! Think this is a smart move. In fact, Hartley should have probably been out there in the first place...

18.1
1W
Green to Jones, 1 run, OUT

Full, on leg stump, almost swept away by Jones to deep square

George Balderson retired out 7 (6b 0x4 0x6 7m) SR: 116.66

32 needed from 12... Jones, 30 from 29, on strike as Green comes in for his final over

end of over 187 runs
LAN: 151/6CRR: 8.38 RRR: 16.00 • Need 32 from 12b
George Balderson7 (6b)
Michael Jones30 (29b 1x4 2x6)
Jake Ball 4-0-34-0
Migael Pretorius 3-0-22-1
17.6
2
Ball to Balderson, 2 runs

Slower delivery, hacked over the bowler to Overton... but Jones calls early and legs it for the extra run, knowing he needs to be on strike

Over

17.5
1
Ball to Jones, 1 run

Excellent pace-on yorker, scuffed of an inside edge onto the pad, sting taken out of it to allow short third to field

Back around

17.4
1
Ball to Balderson, 1 run

Off-cutter, 69mph, grips and turns on a length, Balderson waits and carves down to long off

17.3
Ball to Balderson, no run

Another slower ball, 71mph, full and across Balderson, who has a big swing but finds nothing but air

17.2
2
Ball to Balderson, 2 runs

Slower ball into the surfaces, thumped by Balderson who settles for a single as Overton fields from long on

Ball back over the wicket

17.1
1lb
Ball to Jones, 1 leg bye

Pins the pad, huge appeal, but the angle is against him. Even strikes the pad outside off stump! Jones was focussed on the leg side, towards the Hollies, with the wind... but has to settle for the leg bye

Jake Ball with his final over. He, too, is going around the wicket to the right-handed Jones

end of over 1718 runs • 1 wicket
LAN: 144/6CRR: 8.47 RRR: 13.00 • Need 39 from 18b
George Balderson2 (2b)
Michael Jones29 (27b 1x4 2x6)
Migael Pretorius 3-0-22-1
Jake Ball 3-0-28-0
16.6
2
Pretorius to Balderson, 2 runs

Dug in, Balderson hops into a pull out nailed through square leg but excellently stopped by Goldsworthy to save two

16.5
Pretorius to Balderson, no run

Almost skewed back to the bowler! Slow-ish variation, Balderson early in the shot, but falls a yard short of Pretorious

George Balderson replaces Blatherwick. Pretorious staying around the wicket as GB's a leftie

16.4
W
Pretorius to JM Blatherwick, OUT

Another low full toss, launched to deep midwicket... where Overton takes the catch! There were two fielders out there as the ball hung in the air... but Overton takes command of the situation as Smeed peels away at the last moment. Pretorious is elated

Jack Blatherwick c Overton b Pretorius 15 (11b 0x4 1x6 10m) SR: 136.36

Stays around for Blatherwick

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
T Kohler-Cadmore
81 runs (52)
6 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
87%
KK Jennings
44 runs (28)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
1 four2 sixes
Control
71%
Best performances - bowlers
M Pretorius
O
3.5
M
0
R
27
W
3
ECO
7.04
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
3W
LEGOFF
LHB
GP Balderson
O
3
M
0
R
31
W
3
ECO
10.33
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossLancashire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Somerset
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Series resultSomerset advanced
Match days13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
T20 debut
Arav Shetty
Arav Shetty
Umpires
England
James MiddlebrookDRS
England
Michael GoughDRS
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
England
Tom Lungley
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
Lancashire Innings
Player NameRB
LWP Wells
caught74
KK Jennings
caught4428
MF Hurst
lbw53
LS Livingstone
lbw2919
MA Jones
caught3635
AR Shetty
caught69
JM Blatherwick
caught1511
GP Balderson
retired out76
TW Hartley
caught01
TH Aspinwall
caught13
JM Anderson
not out11
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 4)
Total159(10 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Vitality Blast Men

North Group
TeamMWLPT
LAN149536
DUR148534
BEARS148632
NOR148632
WOR147728
NOT147728
LEI146726
YOR145920
DER1441016
South Group
TeamMWLPT
SUR1411344
SOM1411344
HAM147630
KEN147630
GLA147728
SUS146726
GLO145920
MID143916
ESS1431014
Full Table