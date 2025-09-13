2:08pm A convincing win by 23 runs, but a controversial turning point with the wicket of Liam Livingstone. Lancashire were 102 for 3, needing 81 from 49, when Livingstone's on-field LBW dismissal was upheld. There looked to be a vital frame missing which would have cleared up whether there was bat involved before pad. The allrounder had struck three sixes in his 18 balls up to that point. Nevertheless, Somerset were outstanding with the ball throughout, and in the field.