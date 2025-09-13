Matches (11)
Asia Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (1)
IND Women vs AUS Women (1)
WCPL (2)
CPL (2)
Vitality Blast Men (2)
ENG vs SA (1)

Northants vs Hampshire, 2nd Semi Final at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd Semi Final, Birmingham, September 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Northamptonshire FlagNorthamptonshire
(18/18 ov) 158/7
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(15.4/18 ov, T:155) 155/4

Hampshire won by 6 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
108* (51)
chris-lynn
70

Luke Procter and Justin Broad's 70-run partnership is NOR's highest for the 7th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 69 between Rob Keogh and Tom Taylor

Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Vithushan Ehantharajah
Scorecard summary
Northamptonshire 158/7(18 overs)
Justin Broad
61* (39)
Scott Currie
2/34 (4)
Luke Procter
30 (20)
Sonny Baker
1/29 (4)
Hampshire 155/4(15.4 overs)
Chris Lynn
108* (51)
Saif Zaib
3/18 (4)
James Vince
12 (13)
Lloyd Pope
1/51 (4)
6:30pm Right, not much time to catch your breath today - the toss for the final is imminent! Join Andrew Miller over on the BBB-coverage of Hampshire vs Somerset now! That's all from here

6:23pm No surprises, Chris Lynn is the player of the match: "We've still got one more job to. Personally, I can really top it off if I go again tonight. I really like this shirt, I hope they'll have me back next year." 210 runs from three innings - I reckon they might, you know..

[On becoming the first Finals Day centurion]: "I probably wanted six sixes more! I wasn't worried about the LBW (the final delivery of the over), it was about trying to join Yuvraj (Singh) and Polly (Kieron Pollard)...

6:16pm SwissScars: "all of them came from Chris Lynn's bats. (he used two bats)" Ha, yes, an important correction. In fact, most of them (6 of 11) came with the second one...

6:13pm There's only one man to talk about now. Chris Lynn finishes on 108* off 51 deliveries, against his former county, too. Northants players are queuing up to shake his hand, and there's a nice moment as Lynn briefly consoles Pope.

The absurdity of it all is carried in the chasing scorecard - the next highest scorer was James Vince, with 12 off 13 deliveries, and no other batter made it to double figures!

15.4
4
Scrimshaw to Fuller, FOUR runs

Fuller has the honor of taking his team over the line, victory by six wickets (DLS) confirms that Hampshire will face Somerset in the 2025 Blast Final!

15.3
Scrimshaw to Fuller, no run

Fuller makes room to leg, Scrimshaw follows him well, awkward length, at the body, defended back to the bowler

15.2
4
Scrimshaw to Fuller, FOUR runs

Full, on leg stump, timed through midwicket! Hampshire now one strike away from the final...

15.1
Scrimshaw to Fuller, no run

Sharp, 82mph, into the hip, worn by Fuller

Hampshire have struck 11 sixes in this innings... and all of them have come from Lynn's bat. Those five have destroyed what jeopardy there was. George Scrimshaw to bowl his first over with 8 needed from 18. "Yeah, cheers skipper..."

end of over 1530 runs
HAM: 147/4CRR: 9.80 RRR: 2.66 • Need 8 from 18b
Chris Lynn108 (51b 5x4 11x6)
James Fuller0 (1b)
Lloyd Pope 4-0-51-1
Saif Zaib 4-0-18-3

Andy: "Bish, bash and bosh... The Pope has been given a one way ticket to hell and back..."

14.6
Pope to Lynn, no run

Misses the sweep, and given LBW! Lynn reviews immediately, as that looked to be outside the line of off stump, and missing... yep, not out! A dot ball at least for Pope. Doesn't go for six sixes, but his over has been the one taken apart to leave Hampshire on the brink of victory

Six in six, do we have it...

14.5
6
Pope to Lynn, SIX runs

FIVE IN A ROW! And that's the biggest of the lot, steps across before the ball's released, knows its going to be outside off and absolutely CREAMS this deep into Cow Corner

The scoreboard shows Chris Lynn's five consecutive sixes off Lloyd Pope
14.4
6
Pope to Lynn, SIX runs

Four sixes in a row... and a first Finals Day century, courtesy of Chris Lynn! It's his sixth in the format, and comes with a flat, squarer slog sweep this time...

Chris Lynn went to a 49-ball hundred in style
Chris Lynn landed the first-ever Finals Day hundred
14.3
6
Pope to Lynn, SIX runs

Slog sweep again, this one more top-edge than middle... but the wind carries it over midwicket again! Lynn moves to 96, a new Finals Day record...

14.2
6
Pope to Lynn, SIX runs

Slog swept into the Hollies! Hope tries to hide this outside off, but the length is too short and Lynn, down on one knee, clobbers that one flat and over the fence!

Change of ball here after this one was scuffed by the stands. Pope and Northants skipper David Willey having a peek into the box of balls as the umpire's pick a new one

H M.SHIRAZ: ""Where is George Scrimshaw? Is he injured ?" Nope, still on the field... even took a catch!

14.1
6
Pope to Lynn, SIX runs

Smoked over wide long on! Launched into the sky, right out of the screws of his new bat, Pope just looping that in the slot and going the distance

Pope with his final over now...

end of over 143 runs • 1 wicket
HAM: 117/4CRR: 8.35 RRR: 9.50 • Need 38 from 24b
James Fuller0 (1b)
Chris Lynn78 (45b 5x4 6x6)
Saif Zaib 4-0-18-3
Ben Sanderson 2-0-29-0
13.6
Zaib to Fuller, no run

Driven to the cover fielder. An excellent spell from Zaib comes to an end, a vital 3 for 18 in his back pocket

James Fuller comes to the crease

13.5
W
Zaib to Orr, OUT

Taken at square leg! Flight and a bit of drift into off stump, Orr goes for the slog sweep behind square, gets enough on it for a simple catch to Bopara in the deep! A third for Zaib...

Ali Orr c Bopara b Zaib 2 (5b 0x4 0x6 10m) SR: 40

Over the wicket to Orr

13.4
1
Zaib to Lynn, 1 run

Same again, only this time Lynn hits straighter for one to long off

13.3
Zaib to Lynn, no run

Length, outside off, Lynn shuffles across to leg, but finds cover in the ring

13.2
1
Zaib to Orr, 1 run

Length, across Orr, offering width which the batter uses to cut out to deep point

Still around the wicket to the leftie

13.1
1
Zaib to Lynn, 1 run

Full, 56mph, into leg stump, another single taken to wide long on

41 required from 30. Lynn 24 away from the first hundred on Finals Day... Zaib with his fourth over, 2 for 15 so far

end of over 1317 runs
HAM: 114/3CRR: 8.76 RRR: 8.20 • Need 41 from 30b
Chris Lynn76 (42b 5x4 6x6)
Ali Orr1 (3b)
Ben Sanderson 2-0-29-0
Saif Zaib 3-0-15-2
12.6
1
Sanderson to Lynn, 1 run

Yorker length, dug out by Lynn down the ground to long off

Chris Lynn's called for a new bat...

12.5
1lb
Sanderson to Orr, 1 leg bye

Dug in short, Orr flips a pull around the corner from shoulder height, mistimed down to Zaib at deep fine who runs in to meet it halfway

Rob: "Not many people know this, but Ali Orr's middle name is Gate"

12.4
1
Sanderson to Lynn, 1 run

Full on middle and leg, driven aerially to long on

12.3
6
Sanderson to Lynn, SIX runs

Back to back sixes! Goes full, but Lynn's engaged again, clouting over wide long on. Really poor from Sanderson

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
CA Lynn
108 runs (51)
5 fours11 sixes
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
2 fours2 sixes
Control
94%
J Broad
61 runs (39)
8 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
sweep shot
10 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
88%
Best performances - bowlers
SA Zaib
O
4
M
0
R
18
W
3
ECO
4.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
SW Currie
O
4
M
0
R
34
W
2
ECO
8.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossHampshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Hampshire
Chris Lynn
Series resultHampshire advanced
Match days13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Rob WhiteDRS
England
Tom LungleyDRS
TV Umpire
England
Ian Blackwell
Reserve Umpire
England
Mark Newell
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
Hampshire Innings
Player NameRB
TE Albert
caught89
CA Lynn
not out10851
JM Vince
caught1213
BA Mayes
caught912
AGH Orr
caught25
JK Fuller
not out85
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 4)
Total155(4 wkts; 15.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

