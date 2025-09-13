Northants vs Hampshire, 2nd Semi Final at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result
Hampshire won by 6 wickets (with 14 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Luke Procter and Justin Broad's 70-run partnership is NOR's highest for the 7th wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 69 between Rob Keogh and Tom Taylor
6:30pm Right, not much time to catch your breath today - the toss for the final is imminent! Join Andrew Miller over on the BBB-coverage of Hampshire vs Somerset now! That's all from here
6:23pm No surprises, Chris Lynn is the player of the match: "We've still got one more job to. Personally, I can really top it off if I go again tonight. I really like this shirt, I hope they'll have me back next year." 210 runs from three innings - I reckon they might, you know..
[On becoming the first Finals Day centurion]: "I probably wanted six sixes more! I wasn't worried about the LBW (the final delivery of the over), it was about trying to join Yuvraj (Singh) and Polly (Kieron Pollard)...
6:16pm SwissScars: "all of them came from Chris Lynn's bats. (he used two bats)" Ha, yes, an important correction. In fact, most of them (6 of 11) came with the second one...
6:13pm There's only one man to talk about now. Chris Lynn finishes on 108* off 51 deliveries, against his former county, too. Northants players are queuing up to shake his hand, and there's a nice moment as Lynn briefly consoles Pope.
The absurdity of it all is carried in the chasing scorecard - the next highest scorer was James Vince, with 12 off 13 deliveries, and no other batter made it to double figures!
Fuller makes room to leg, Scrimshaw follows him well, awkward length, at the body, defended back to the bowler
Full, on leg stump, timed through midwicket! Hampshire now one strike away from the final...
Sharp, 82mph, into the hip, worn by Fuller
Hampshire have struck 11 sixes in this innings... and all of them have come from Lynn's bat. Those five have destroyed what jeopardy there was. George Scrimshaw to bowl his first over with 8 needed from 18. "Yeah, cheers skipper..."
Andy: "Bish, bash and bosh... The Pope has been given a one way ticket to hell and back..."
Misses the sweep, and given LBW! Lynn reviews immediately, as that looked to be outside the line of off stump, and missing... yep, not out! A dot ball at least for Pope. Doesn't go for six sixes, but his over has been the one taken apart to leave Hampshire on the brink of victory
Six in six, do we have it...
FIVE IN A ROW! And that's the biggest of the lot, steps across before the ball's released, knows its going to be outside off and absolutely CREAMS this deep into Cow Corner
Four sixes in a row... and a first Finals Day century, courtesy of Chris Lynn! It's his sixth in the format, and comes with a flat, squarer slog sweep this time...
Slog sweep again, this one more top-edge than middle... but the wind carries it over midwicket again! Lynn moves to 96, a new Finals Day record...
Slog swept into the Hollies! Hope tries to hide this outside off, but the length is too short and Lynn, down on one knee, clobbers that one flat and over the fence!
Change of ball here after this one was scuffed by the stands. Pope and Northants skipper David Willey having a peek into the box of balls as the umpire's pick a new one
H M.SHIRAZ: ""Where is George Scrimshaw? Is he injured ?" Nope, still on the field... even took a catch!
Smoked over wide long on! Launched into the sky, right out of the screws of his new bat, Pope just looping that in the slot and going the distance
Pope with his final over now...
Driven to the cover fielder. An excellent spell from Zaib comes to an end, a vital 3 for 18 in his back pocket
James Fuller comes to the crease
Taken at square leg! Flight and a bit of drift into off stump, Orr goes for the slog sweep behind square, gets enough on it for a simple catch to Bopara in the deep! A third for Zaib...
Over the wicket to Orr
Same again, only this time Lynn hits straighter for one to long off
Length, outside off, Lynn shuffles across to leg, but finds cover in the ring
Length, across Orr, offering width which the batter uses to cut out to deep point
Still around the wicket to the leftie
Full, 56mph, into leg stump, another single taken to wide long on
41 required from 30. Lynn 24 away from the first hundred on Finals Day... Zaib with his fourth over, 2 for 15 so far
Yorker length, dug out by Lynn down the ground to long off
Chris Lynn's called for a new bat...
Dug in short, Orr flips a pull around the corner from shoulder height, mistimed down to Zaib at deep fine who runs in to meet it halfway
Rob: "Not many people know this, but Ali Orr's middle name is Gate"
Full on middle and leg, driven aerially to long on
Back to back sixes! Goes full, but Lynn's engaged again, clouting over wide long on. Really poor from Sanderson
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Hampshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Hampshire advanced
|Match days
|13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
Rob WhiteDRS
Tom LungleyDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
