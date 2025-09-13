10:24pm Right, that's all from us here. Relive a thrilling final with Alan Gardner's report from Edgbaston. Once you've done that, go have a lie down. It has been a remarkable season of the Blast, despite the issues around a quite nonsensical schedule, typified by the huge gap between the group stages and the knockouts. And yet, it has somehow delivered. Thanks for your company, and to the players, as ever. And lastly, congratulations to Somerset. Let's do it all again next year x