Gregory finishes it with a six! The captain takes Somerset to Blast glory with a lofted flick over square leg! He stands in the middle, arms aloft, embraced by Dickson, then his teammates! Somerset are 2025 Blast champions with the largest successful chase in a final, hauling in 195 with six wickets and six balls to spare!
Hampshire vs Somerset, Final at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result
10:24pm Right, that's all from us here. Relive a thrilling final with Alan Gardner's report from Edgbaston. Once you've done that, go have a lie down. It has been a remarkable season of the Blast, despite the issues around a quite nonsensical schedule, typified by the huge gap between the group stages and the knockouts. And yet, it has somehow delivered. Thanks for your company, and to the players, as ever. And lastly, congratulations to Somerset. Let's do it all again next year x
10:19pm "Somerset are always here," says losing Hampshire skipper James Vince. "It's always a tough game in the group stages. They've been awesome throughout the competition and deserve to be winners today."
And here's Lewis Gregory, finisher extraordinaire with 18 not out off five at the end, ahead of the trophy lift: "We like doing it the hard way, don't we? To drag it back to only chasing 190-odd, the boys did an amazing job there.
"Big occasions like this, it's about guys stepping up at the right time. We saw it tonight (with Smeed), we saw it in the quarter-final with Dicko."
10:12pm Will Smeed, player of the final with his stunning 94 off 58 in the chase. " We set out at the start of the year to win the comp, and we're glad we've done that
"We've got match winners 1 to 11. There's a lot of role clarity. The only focus was on winning the game. I was pretty nervous watching at the end, but Lewy smashed it!"
9:54pm That's now three EnglishT20 titles for Somerset, joint with Leicestershire and Hampshire, who miss the chance of going out in front as the most successful county in the competition. Hard not to feel for the losing finalists given the quick turnaround between the semi-final and the final. Still, Somerset's pedigree - this was their fifth Finals Day appearance in a row - shone through against an equally vaunted outfit.
Wide yorker, nailed, skidding through under Gregory's bat
The ball bounce into the steps of the dressing rooms at that end, so there's a bit of a delay to check the ball. All fine, it seems
Wide on the crease, hammered down the ground for six! Sensational strike from Gregory. Somerset are on the verge
Steps across to the off side, Gregory uses the pace on another full ball - 82mph - to whip out to deep square leg. It's between the two fielders out in the deep but Orr, from midwicket, takes charge
Inside edge, through his legs, and down to fine for four! Awfully unlucky from Currie, nails his yorker, arrowed into off stump, Gregory goes to whip deep in his crease and ends up Natmegging himself!
Still every chance Smeed's was a match-winning knock... but he can't control that now. Skipper Lewis Gregory, a handy finisher in these scenarios, joins Dickson in the middle
Smeed goes! Oh my days... Length outside off, absolutely hammered by Smeed, flat and true... and straight into the hands of Vince, who takes the catch in front of his face, before glancing at the sponge just a foot behind him.
18 needed from 12... Scott Currie to bowl the penultimate over
Clobbered over straight midwicket! What a noice off the bat and what a strike from Dickson! Howell's last ball, slow, straight, is sent the distance! The over goes for 19 and now Somerset are in front!
Hammered out to deep midwicket, skids on into the chest of Currie who does well to follow-up the ricochet and ensure the batters only take one
Fortuin now stretching out some cramp in his left leg
60mph, off stump, open-face guide to Fortuin at short third
Unreal from Dickson! Switches the hands and larrups that over the third boundary! No pace to work with, sits up on off stump, all wrists!
Back of the hand slower ball, full, wide, 58mph, Smeed drives a slap-shot down to long off
Sits up outside off, pulled to the midwicket fence! Smeed into the nineties
Outside off, 83mph, lovely finessed back-foot guide from Dickson but straight to backward point up in the ring!
Wide, gorgeous lofted drive, like a bullet off the bat, but only a single as it skips off the first bounce and into the hands of deep cover!
Launched into the Hollies! Smeed banks his first six, stepping across to off stump, playing the off-cutter like a spinner, greeting it with a slog sweep right out of the screws!
Wide, full, Smeed misses the launch over cover. Just over the tramline! Play on
Slower, 69mph off cutter, Smeed forces that down the ground. It should just be a single, but Prest misfields, and falls over his feet, to allow a second
Wide again, but Dickson goes after that, cutting to deep point
Starts with a wide! Very wide, on the wrong side of the off side tramline...
48 off 24... Scott Currie, who dropped Dickson on 7, has a chance to make amends
Length dragged back, into off stump, Dickson hangs back, opens the face to get the single to the left of backward point
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Toss
|Somerset, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Somerset won the 2025 Vitality Blast Men
|Match days
|13 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|94
|58
|bowled
|23
|14
|caught
|0
|2
|bowled
|20
|13
|not out
|33
|22
|not out
|18
|5
|Extras
|(w 7)
|Total
|195(4 wkts; 19 ovs)