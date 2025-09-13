Matches (11)
Hampshire vs Somerset, Final at Birmingham, Vitality Blast Men, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (N), Birmingham, September 13, 2025, Vitality Blast Men
Hampshire FlagHampshire
194/6
Somerset FlagSomerset
(19/20 ov, T:195) 195/4

Somerset won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
94 (58)
will-smeed
What will be the toss result?
HAM Win & Bat
30%
SOM Win & Bat
23%
HAM Win & Bowl
21%
SOM Win & Bowl
26%
Scores: K Vairavan | Comms: Vithushan Ehantharajah
Scorecard summary
Hampshire 194/6(20 overs)
Toby Albert
85 (48)
Jake Ball
2/39 (4)
James Vince
52 (34)
Lewis Goldsworthy
1/28 (4)
Somerset 195/4(19 overs)
Will Smeed
94 (58)
Scott Currie
2/44 (4)
Sean Dickson
33* (22)
Sonny Baker
1/28 (3)
end of over 1918 runs • 1 wicket
SOM: 195/4CRR: 10.26 
Lewis Gregory18 (5b 1x4 2x6)
Sean Dickson33 (22b 2x4 2x6)
Scott Currie 4-0-44-2
Benny Howell 4-0-45-0

10:24pm Right, that's all from us here. Relive a thrilling final with Alan Gardner's report from Edgbaston. Once you've done that, go have a lie down. It has been a remarkable season of the Blast, despite the issues around a quite nonsensical schedule, typified by the huge gap between the group stages and the knockouts. And yet, it has somehow delivered. Thanks for your company, and to the players, as ever. And lastly, congratulations to Somerset. Let's do it all again next year x

10:19pm "Somerset are always here," says losing Hampshire skipper James Vince. "It's always a tough game in the group stages. They've been awesome throughout the competition and deserve to be winners today."

And here's Lewis Gregory, finisher extraordinaire with 18 not out off five at the end, ahead of the trophy lift: "We like doing it the hard way, don't we? To drag it back to only chasing 190-odd, the boys did an amazing job there.

"Big occasions like this, it's about guys stepping up at the right time. We saw it tonight (with Smeed), we saw it in the quarter-final with Dicko."

10:12pm Will Smeed, player of the final with his stunning 94 off 58 in the chase. " We set out at the start of the year to win the comp, and we're glad we've done that

"We've got match winners 1 to 11. There's a lot of role clarity. The only focus was on winning the game. I was pretty nervous watching at the end, but Lewy smashed it!"

9:54pm That's now three EnglishT20 titles for Somerset, joint with Leicestershire and Hampshire, who miss the chance of going out in front as the most successful county in the competition. Hard not to feel for the losing finalists given the quick turnaround between the semi-final and the final. Still, Somerset's pedigree - this was their fifth Finals Day appearance in a row - shone through against an equally vaunted outfit.

18.6
6
Currie to Gregory, SIX runs

Gregory finishes it with a six! The captain takes Somerset to Blast glory with a lofted flick over square leg! He stands in the middle, arms aloft, embraced by Dickson, then his teammates! Somerset are 2025 Blast champions with the largest successful chase in a final, hauling in 195 with six wickets and six balls to spare!

Lewis Gregory and Sean Dickson celebrate the moment of Somerset's victory
18.5
Currie to Gregory, no run

Wide yorker, nailed, skidding through under Gregory's bat

The ball bounce into the steps of the dressing rooms at that end, so there's a bit of a delay to check the ball. All fine, it seems

18.4
6
Currie to Gregory, SIX runs

Wide on the crease, hammered down the ground for six! Sensational strike from Gregory. Somerset are on the verge

18.3
2
Currie to Gregory, 2 runs

Steps across to the off side, Gregory uses the pace on another full ball - 82mph - to whip out to deep square leg. It's between the two fielders out in the deep but Orr, from midwicket, takes charge

18.2
4
Currie to Gregory, FOUR runs

Inside edge, through his legs, and down to fine for four! Awfully unlucky from Currie, nails his yorker, arrowed into off stump, Gregory goes to whip deep in his crease and ends up Natmegging himself!

Still every chance Smeed's was a match-winning knock... but he can't control that now. Skipper Lewis Gregory, a handy finisher in these scenarios, joins Dickson in the middle

18.1
W
Currie to Smeed, OUT

Smeed goes! Oh my days... Length outside off, absolutely hammered by Smeed, flat and true... and straight into the hands of Vince, who takes the catch in front of his face, before glancing at the sponge just a foot behind him.

Will Smeed c Vince b Currie 94 (58b 14x4 1x6 79m) SR: 162.06

18 needed from 12... Scott Currie to bowl the penultimate over

end of over 1819 runs
SOM: 177/3CRR: 9.83 RRR: 9.00 • Need 18 from 12b
Sean Dickson33 (22b 2x4 2x6)
Will Smeed94 (57b 14x4 1x6)
Benny Howell 4-0-45-0
Scott Currie 3-0-26-1
17.6
6
Howell to Dickson, SIX runs

Clobbered over straight midwicket! What a noice off the bat and what a strike from Dickson! Howell's last ball, slow, straight, is sent the distance! The over goes for 19 and now Somerset are in front!

17.5
1
Howell to Smeed, 1 run

Hammered out to deep midwicket, skids on into the chest of Currie who does well to follow-up the ricochet and ensure the batters only take one

Fortuin now stretching out some cramp in his left leg

17.4
1
Howell to Dickson, 1 run

60mph, off stump, open-face guide to Fortuin at short third

17.3
6
Howell to Dickson, SIX runs

Unreal from Dickson! Switches the hands and larrups that over the third boundary! No pace to work with, sits up on off stump, all wrists!

17.2
1
Howell to Smeed, 1 run

Back of the hand slower ball, full, wide, 58mph, Smeed drives a slap-shot down to long off

17.1
4
Howell to Smeed, FOUR runs

Sits up outside off, pulled to the midwicket fence! Smeed into the nineties

end of over 1711 runs
SOM: 158/3CRR: 9.29 RRR: 12.33 • Need 37 from 18b
Sean Dickson20 (19b 2x4)
Will Smeed88 (54b 13x4 1x6)
Scott Currie 3-0-26-1
Sonny Baker 3-0-28-1
16.6
Currie to Dickson, no run

Outside off, 83mph, lovely finessed back-foot guide from Dickson but straight to backward point up in the ring!

16.5
1
Currie to Smeed, 1 run

Wide, gorgeous lofted drive, like a bullet off the bat, but only a single as it skips off the first bounce and into the hands of deep cover!

16.4
6
Currie to Smeed, SIX runs

Launched into the Hollies! Smeed banks his first six, stepping across to off stump, playing the off-cutter like a spinner, greeting it with a slog sweep right out of the screws!

16.3
Currie to Smeed, no run

Wide, full, Smeed misses the launch over cover. Just over the tramline! Play on

16.2
2
Currie to Smeed, 2 runs

Slower, 69mph off cutter, Smeed forces that down the ground. It should just be a single, but Prest misfields, and falls over his feet, to allow a second

16.1
1
Currie to Dickson, 1 run

Wide again, but Dickson goes after that, cutting to deep point

16.1
1w
Currie to Dickson, 1 wide

Starts with a wide! Very wide, on the wrong side of the off side tramline...

48 off 24... Scott Currie, who dropped Dickson on 7, has a chance to make amends

end of over 1611 runs
SOM: 147/3CRR: 9.18 RRR: 12.00 • Need 48 from 24b
Sean Dickson19 (17b 2x4)
Will Smeed79 (50b 13x4)
Sonny Baker 3-0-28-1
Bjorn Fortuin 4-0-39-0
15.6
1
Baker to Dickson, 1 run

Length dragged back, into off stump, Dickson hangs back, opens the face to get the single to the left of backward point

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
WCF Smeed
94 runs (58)
14 fours1 six
Productive shot
cover drive
31 runs
5 fours0 six
Control
88%
TE Albert
85 runs (48)
10 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
flick
15 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
Best performances - bowlers
JT Ball
O
4
M
0
R
39
W
2
ECO
9.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
SW Currie
O
4
M
0
R
44
W
2
ECO
11
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
TossSomerset, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Somerset
Will Smeed
Series resultSomerset won the 2025 Vitality Blast Men
Match days13 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
England
James MiddlebrookDRS
England
Michael GoughDRS
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
England
Rob White
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
WCF Smeed
caught9458
T Kohler-Cadmore
bowled2314
TB Abell
caught02
JEK Rew
bowled2013
SR Dickson
not out3322
L Gregory
not out185
Extras(w 7)
Total195(4 wkts; 19 ovs)
