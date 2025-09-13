Matches (11)
Riders vs Warriors, 4th Match at Providence, WCPL, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
4th Match, Providence, September 13, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Riders FlagRiders

#3

123/7
Warriors FlagWarriors

#2

(18.5/20 ov, T:124) 125/5

Warriors won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
39 (44) & 1/24
stafanie-taylor
Cricinfo's MVP
53.98 ptsImpact List
stafanie-taylor
Scorecard summary
Trinbago Knight Riders Women 123/7(20 overs)
Jess Jonassen
51 (45)
Molly Penfold
4/17 (4)
Deandra Dottin
31 (33)
Karishma Ramharack
1/15 (4)
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 125/5(18.5 overs)
Stafanie Taylor
39 (44)
Shikha Pandey
2/23 (3.5)
Amy Hunter
27 (31)
Salonee Dangore
2/27 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Stafanie Taylor
GAW-W53.9839(44)42.5938.671/240.9115.31
Molly Penfold
GAW-W49.27---4/172.8349.27
Karishma Ramharack
GAW-W46.77---1/151.8446.77
Jess Jonassen
TKR-W39.9151(45)56.1831.80/1608.12
Amy Hunter
GAW-W28.2527(31)28.9428.25---
18.5
4
Pandey to D van Niekerk, FOUR runs
18.4
1lb
Pandey to Nation, 1 leg bye
18.3
W
Pandey to Taylor, OUT
Stafanie Taylor c Jonassen b Pandey 39 (44b 3x4 0x6) SR: 88.63
18.2
1
Pandey to D van Niekerk, 1 run
18.1
1
Pandey to Taylor, 1 run
end of over 183 runs
GAW-W: 118/4CRR: 6.55 RRR: 3.00 • Need 6 from 12b
Stafanie Taylor38 (42b 3x4)
Dane van Niekerk7 (10b 1x4)
Jess Jonassen 4-0-16-0
Samara Ramnath 2-0-9-0
17.6
1
Jonassen to Taylor, 1 run
17.5
Jonassen to Taylor, no run
17.4
Jonassen to Taylor, no run
17.3
Jonassen to Taylor, no run
17.2
1
Jonassen to D van Niekerk, 1 run
17.1
1
Jonassen to Taylor, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
GAW-W: 115/4CRR: 6.76 RRR: 3.00 • Need 9 from 18b
Dane van Niekerk6 (9b 1x4)
Stafanie Taylor36 (37b 3x4)
Samara Ramnath 2-0-9-0
Deandra Dottin 3-0-24-1
16.6
Ramnath to D van Niekerk, no run
16.5
1
Ramnath to Taylor, 1 run
16.4
Ramnath to Taylor, no run
16.3
Ramnath to Taylor, no run
16.2
4b
Ramnath to Taylor, 4 byes
16.1
1lb
Ramnath to D van Niekerk, 1 leg bye
16.1
1w
Ramnath to D van Niekerk, 1 wide
end of over 1610 runs
GAW-W: 108/4CRR: 6.75 RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Stafanie Taylor35 (33b 3x4)
Dane van Niekerk6 (7b 1x4)
Deandra Dottin 3-0-24-1
Jess Jonassen 3-0-13-0
15.6
2
Dottin to Taylor, 2 runs
15.5
1
Dottin to D van Niekerk, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
JL Jonassen
51 runs (45)
4 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
21 runs
1 four1 six
Control
80%
SR Taylor
39 runs (44)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
14 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
Best performances - bowlers
MM Penfold
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
4
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
S Pandey
O
3.5
M
0
R
23
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
TossTrinbago Knight Riders Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Warriors
Stafanie Taylor
Match days13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie ReiferDRS
West Indies
Zahid BassarathDRS
TV Umpire
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Chris Wright
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
PointsGuyana Amazon Warriors Women 2, Trinbago Knight Riders Women 0
Win Probability
GAW-W 100%
TKR-WGAW-W
100%50%100%TKR-W InningsGAW-W Innings

Over 19 • GAW-W 125/5

Stafanie Taylor c Jonassen b Pandey 39 (44b 3x4 0x6) SR: 88.63
W
Warriors won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
Warriors Innings
Player NameRB
A Hunter
lbw2731
RMAU Grimmond
caught17
SR Taylor
caught3944
SA Campbelle
caught814
L Harris
caught105
D van Niekerk
not out1212
CN Nation
not out01
Extras(b 9, lb 2, nb 1, w 16)
Total125(5 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
Women's Caribbean Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
BAR-W22041.788
GAW-W32140.130
TKR-W3030-1.246
Full Table