Riders vs Warriors, 4th Match at Providence, WCPL, Sep 13 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
4th Match, Providence, September 13, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
What will be the toss result?
GAW-W Win & Bat
39%
TKR-W Win & Bat
28%
GAW-W Win & Bowl
19%
TKR-W Win & Bowl
14%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Trinbago Knight Riders Women • 123/7(20 overs)
51 (45)
4/17 (4)
31 (33)
1/15 (4)
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women • 125/5(18.5 overs)
39 (44)
2/23 (3.5)
27 (31)
2/27 (4)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|GAW-W
|53.98
|39(44)
|42.59
|38.67
|1/24
|0.91
|15.31
|GAW-W
|49.27
|-
|-
|-
|4/17
|2.83
|49.27
|GAW-W
|46.77
|-
|-
|-
|1/15
|1.84
|46.77
|TKR-W
|39.91
|51(45)
|56.18
|31.8
|0/16
|0
|8.12
|GAW-W
|28.25
|27(31)
|28.94
|28.25
|-
|-
|-
18.5
4
Pandey to D van Niekerk, FOUR runs
18.4
1lb
Pandey to Nation, 1 leg bye
18.3
W
Pandey to Taylor, OUT
Stafanie Taylor c Jonassen b Pandey 39 (44b 3x4 0x6) SR: 88.63
18.2
1
Pandey to D van Niekerk, 1 run
18.1
1
Pandey to Taylor, 1 run
end of over 183 runs
GAW-W: 118/4CRR: 6.55 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 6 from 12b
Stafanie Taylor38 (42b 3x4)
Dane van Niekerk7 (10b 1x4)
Jess Jonassen 4-0-16-0
Samara Ramnath 2-0-9-0
17.6
1
Jonassen to Taylor, 1 run
17.5
•
Jonassen to Taylor, no run
17.4
•
Jonassen to Taylor, no run
17.3
•
Jonassen to Taylor, no run
17.2
1
Jonassen to D van Niekerk, 1 run
17.1
1
Jonassen to Taylor, 1 run
end of over 177 runs
GAW-W: 115/4CRR: 6.76 • RRR: 3.00 • Need 9 from 18b
Dane van Niekerk6 (9b 1x4)
Stafanie Taylor36 (37b 3x4)
Samara Ramnath 2-0-9-0
Deandra Dottin 3-0-24-1
16.6
•
Ramnath to D van Niekerk, no run
16.5
1
Ramnath to Taylor, 1 run
16.4
•
Ramnath to Taylor, no run
16.3
•
Ramnath to Taylor, no run
16.2
4b
Ramnath to Taylor, 4 byes
16.1
1lb
Ramnath to D van Niekerk, 1 leg bye
16.1
1w
Ramnath to D van Niekerk, 1 wide
end of over 1610 runs
GAW-W: 108/4CRR: 6.75 • RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Stafanie Taylor35 (33b 3x4)
Dane van Niekerk6 (7b 1x4)
Deandra Dottin 3-0-24-1
Jess Jonassen 3-0-13-0
15.6
2
Dottin to Taylor, 2 runs
15.5
1
Dottin to D van Niekerk, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
TKR-W
51 runs (45)
4 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
21 runs
1 four1 six
Control
80%
GAW-W
39 runs (44)
3 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
14 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
Best performances - bowlers
GAW-W
O
4
M
0
R
17
W
4
ECO
4.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
TKR-W
O
3.5
M
0
R
23
W
2
ECO
6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Toss
|Trinbago Knight Riders Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|13 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Guyana Amazon Warriors Women 2, Trinbago Knight Riders Women 0
Win Probability
GAW-W 100%
TKR-WGAW-W100%50%100%
Over 19 • GAW-W 125/5
Stafanie Taylor c Jonassen b Pandey 39 (44b 3x4 0x6) SR: 88.63Warriors won by 5 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)
W
Powered by Smart Stats
Women's Caribbean Premier League News
Back on the field after 11 months, Shreyanka Patil is ready to 'just roar' again
After nearly a year of struggling with injury, offspinner Shreyanka Patil is "grateful to be back" after returning to competitive cricket in the WCPL
Hayley Matthews ruled out of WCPL 2025
Chinelle Henry will lead the team in the injured allrounder's absence
Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Dane van Niekerk, Molly Penfold and Amy Hunter
They replace Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Madeline Penna in a last-minute change
Uncapped, not unnoticed: How Salonee Dangore went from track and field to the CPL
She doesn't have an India cap, and she is yet to play in the WPL, but she's signed for Trinbago Knight Riders. This is her improbable journey
Warriors Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|27
|31
|caught
|1
|7
|caught
|39
|44
|caught
|8
|14
|caught
|10
|5
|not out
|12
|12
|not out
|0
|1
|Extras
|(b 9, lb 2, nb 1, w 16)
|Total
|125(5 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
