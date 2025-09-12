'Ludicrous' scheduling leaves T20 Finals Day shorn of star billing

The T20 Blast's "absolutely ludicrous" scheduling will see all four teams involved in Saturday's Finals Day missing key players for the showpiece occasion of the county calendar.

Now in its 23rd season, the Blast is the oldest professional T20 competition in the world, but also the longest. The 2025 edition started in late May and will finally come to an end more than 15 weeks later at Edgbaston on Saturday, with Lancashire playing Somerset in the first semi-final, Northamptonshire facing Hampshire in the second, and the final rounding out the day.

Counties have chosen to stage the Blast's knockout stages in September for the last two seasons, given that a long gap after the group stage - during which the Hundred takes place - allows them more time to sell tickets for the quarter-finals. But it also limits player availability for Finals Day, with overseas players leaving and England involved in white-ball series.

The ECB confirmed on Friday that the Blast's knockout stages will be shifted forwards next summer with Finals Day set for July 18, immediately before the Hundred starts. The Blast's format will also change next year, with teams split into three groups of six rather than two groups of nine, and each team playing 12 group games instead of 14.

"It's not ideal," Keaton Jennings, their captain, told BBC Radio Lancashire. "I don't want to point fingers [but] I do think the scheduling is absolutely ludicrous. You can't have eight weeks between a last group-stage game and a final. There's no other competition in the world that does that… It is frustrating. It feels like a massive kick in the teeth."

Steven Croft, Lancashire's head coach, has hinted that they could even hand a player their T20 debut on Saturday, with mystery spinner Arav Shetty named in their squad after taking nine wickets in seven One-Day Cup appearances. Lancashire last won the Blast in 2015 when Croft was captain, with Liam Livingstone also involved.

However, South Africa's Matthew Breetzke will not be available as hoped. "We've had some bad news today about Breetzke," Darren Lehmann, Northants' head coach, said. "We were hoping to get him back, but he misses out due to personal and family reasons. We wish him and his family all the best. Everyone's health and wellbeing is the most important thing."