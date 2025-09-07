Devastating Dickson powers Somerset to Finals Day

Somerset 191 for 6 (Dickson 71*, Abell 51, Hannon-Dalby 3-24) beat Birmingham 190 for 6 (Davies 71) by four wickets

Sean Dickson hammered a magnificent 71 off 26 balls to see Somerset through to Vitality Blast Finals Day with a nerve-tingling four-wicket victory over Birmingham Bears at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

The visitors posted 190 for six after winning the toss, Alex Davies top-scoring with 71 off just 39 balls, with 13 fours. Rob Yates provided a lightning start with 25 off ten deliveries, but Ben Green's two for 30 enabled Somerset to peg their opponents back.

Even so, it took a stupendous knock from Dickson, who blasted 5 fours and 6 sixes, to see the home side to victory with just one ball to spare. Tom Abell made 51, while Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed three for 24.

Bears looked set for a mammoth total when scoring 82 off the six-over power play. Yates hit every ball of Riley Meredith's first over, the second of the match, for four, while Davies took five boundaries off the fifth over, sent down by Craig Overton.

Overton had broken the partnership with the score on 39, having Yates caught at fine leg. Davies then dominated a half-century stand with Dan Mousley, who fell for 12, bowled by Somerset captain Lewis Gregory.

At the halfway stage of their innings, Bears had 119 on the board, Davies having reached a 24-ball half-century after being dropped in the deep on 44 by Will Smeed off Jake Ball. But when he fell in the 12th over, bowled by Green attempting a ramp shot, which had served him well, it signalled a turning point.

Alex Davies attempts a ramp during his 71 from 39 balls • Getty Images

Green and Gregory bowled economically, along with left-arm spinner Lewis Goldsworthy, as three more wickets fell and the innings ended without a single six having been hit. Kai Smith finished unbeaten on 28, but after the blistering start the Bears final total looked no more than par on a typically bat-friendly Taunton pitch.

The first maximum of the game was struck by Tom Kohler-Cadmore off George Garton over mid-wicket in the third over of Somerset's reply. The next over, bowled by Richard Gleeson, saw the dangerous Will Smeed caught off a top-edged pull with the score on 28.

The power play ended with Somerset 49 for one. That became 64 for two when Kohler-Cadmore, on 32, drove a straightforward catch to long-on off Oliver Hannon-Dalby and at the halfway stage of their innings the hosts were 73 for two, needing more than 11 an over.

James Rew was dropped at short fine leg off Garton, but departed for 11, caught off the very next ball, before Abell brought the hundred up in the 13th over with a six over mid-wicket off Ed Barnard. Dickson followed up by clearing the ropes off Briggs and Garton to raise Somerset hopes.

Abell went to fifty off 39 balls, with 5 fours and six, but perished soon afterwards, caught at long-off skying a ball from Briggs. Dickson replied with a six in the same over before another skyer accounted for Gregory off Hannon-Dalby, who then sent back Green in what seemed a decisive 18th over.