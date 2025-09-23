How many players have been run-out in both innings of a Test?
And which visiting bowler has taken the most Test wickets at one single ground?
I was sorry to hear of the death of John Jameson. In the 1971 Oval Test he was run-out in both innings, how often has this happened? asked James Hamilton from England
John Jameson, who died last week, was a hard-hitting top-order batter for Warwickshire, who also played four Tests for England. In the second of those, against India at The Oval in August 1971, he was run-out in both innings. He'd made 82 in the first, which remained his highest Test score, before failing to beat Ajit Wadekar's return to wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer, and added 16 in the second before bowler Bhagwath Chandrasekhar deflected a Brian Luckhurst straight-drive into the stumps with non-striker Jameson stranded.
Jameson was - and still is - the only England player to be run-out in both innings of a Test. There have been 26 such instances in all: it happened to Australian team-mates Ian Healy and Mark Taylor twice. It has also happened 11 times in women's Tests.
Jameson had also been run-out in the second innings of his debut, at Old Trafford a fortnight earlier. He remains the only man to be run-out in three successive Test innings: Zimbabwe's Guy Whittall had three consecutive run-out dismissals in 1997 and 1998, but that sequence was interrupted by an innings of 203 not out. Three women have been run out three times in a row in Tests: Betty Wilson of Australia in 1948-49, New Zealand's Debbie Hockley in 1984, and Jill Kennare of Australia in 1984-85.
In Test matches, which team has the highest team total if you add up each player's career average, and then their highest score? asked William Lee from South Africa
To answer the second part first, the highest theoretical total if everyone in a particular team equalled their highest Test score would be 2367, by the World XI in the one and only "Super Series" Test against Australia in Sydney in October 2005. That side included Brian Lara (highest score 400 not out), Inzamam-ul-Haq (329), Virender Sehwag (319), Graeme Smith (277) and Rahul Dravid (270). It didn't do them much good, as Australia won by 210 runs!
The highest by a national XI would be 2231 by Sri Lanka against Australia in Galle in March 2004. That side included Mahela Jayawardene (374), Sanath Jayasuriya (340), Kumar Sangakkara (319) and Marvan Atapattu (249).
The Australian team that beat England in Don Bradman's final Test, at The Oval in August 1948, had a combined average of 450.46 if you add up their end-of-career figures. This is obviously helped by Bradman's own 99.94! The largely similar Australian team that defeated India in Adelaide earlier in 1948 had an aggregate average of 448.15. Next comes the West Indian team against England in Port-of-Spain in February 1948, with a combined average of 445.55. That side included the unfortunate opener Andy Ganteaume, who scored a century in his only Test innings so finished with an average of 112.
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel has taken 25 Test wickets at the Wankhede Stadium - is this the most by a visiting bowler on any ground? asked Karan Singh Rathod from India
The New Zealand slow left-armer Ajaz Patel has taken 25 wickets in just two Tests at Bombay's Wankhede Stadium, including his 10 for 119 in an innings against India there in December 2021.
He's a little way down the list of most wickets on a ground by visiting bowlers, although those above him played more Tests. Three men have taken 35 wickets on a single Test ground away from home: the 19th-century England seamer George Lohmann in four Tests in Sydney, another English bowling genius in Sydney Barnes took 35 in five matches in Melbourne, while the Australian offspinner Nathan Lyon has so far taken 35 in six Tests in Galle.
This excludes wickets taken in Tests on neutral grounds: Yasir Shah took 55 wickets in Dubai and 46 in Abu Dhabi in what were designated as home Tests for Pakistan, while Saeed Ajmal picked up 37 in Dubai.
Warwickshire made 190 in the T20 Blast quarter-final without a single six. Was this the highest T20 innings not to feature a single six? asked Dave Henbery from England
You're right that the total of 190 for 6 by Warwickshire (or Birmingham Bears as I think we're supposed to call them) against Somerset in the Vitality Blast quarter-final in Taunton earlier this month did not contain a single six. We managed to unearth one higher total from the very first season of T20 cricket, also against Somerset: Glamorgan's 193 for 7 in Cardiff in June 2003 had no sixes either. We don't have ball-by-ball details for all T20 matches, but I'd be surprised if there is a higher total without a six.
The Bears no doubt wished they'd managed to hit a couple over the ropes, as Somerset ended up winning that quarter-final in the last over, and went on to win the competition, beating Hampshire in an exciting final at Edgbaston a few days ago.
Chris Martin is aptly described in his ESPNcricinfo bio as "hard-working with the ball and outrageously feeble with the bat". He finished with 110 more Test wickets than runs: is this the highest such difference? asked Siddiqui Saleem from the United States
The short answer is yes: the New Zealand seamer Chris Martin finished his 71-Test career with 233 wickets and just 123 runs, a difference of 110. In all he was out 52 times (he also had 52 not-outs), which included 36 ducks - only Courtney Walsh (43) and Stuart Broad (39), who played many more Tests, bagged more ducks in Tests. Martin was also dismissed for a pair on seven occasions, easily the Test record.
Martin took the run-difference record from India's Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who in 58 Tests amassed 242 wickets and 167 runs, or minus 75. Two other bowlers who took 100 Test wickets ended up with fewer runs than wickets: Bruce Reid of Australia had 113 wickets and 93 runs, while India's Pragyan Ojha ended up with 113 and 89.
Brett Schultz of South Africa took 37 wickets but made only nine runs, while Australia's mystery spinner Jack Iverson took 21 Test wickets but made only three runs. Pride of place perhaps has to go to the Pakistan seamer Aizaz Cheema, who played seven Tests for Pakistan in 2011 and 2012, and took 20 wickets - but managed just a solitary run with the bat. (Actually he had five innings, and was never dismissed.)
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
