How many players have been run-out in both innings of a Test?

Nathan Lyon has 35 wickets in six Tests in Galle, the most for any visiting bowler this century at one venue (not including neutral grounds) • AFP

Martin took the run-difference record from India's Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, who in 58 Tests amassed 242 wickets and 167 runs, or minus 75. Two other bowlers who took 100 Test wickets ended up with fewer runs than wickets: Bruce Reid of Australia had 113 wickets and 93 runs, while India's Pragyan Ojha ended up with 113 and 89.

Brett Schultz of South Africa took 37 wickets but made only nine runs, while Australia's mystery spinner Jack Iverson took 21 Test wickets but made only three runs. Pride of place perhaps has to go to the Pakistan seamer Aizaz Cheema, who played seven Tests for Pakistan in 2011 and 2012, and took 20 wickets - but managed just a solitary run with the bat. (Actually he had five innings, and was never dismissed.)