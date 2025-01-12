Matches (17)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (1)
Jay Trophy (2)

Renegades vs Stars, 32nd Match at Melbourne, BBL 2024, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

32nd Match (N), Melbourne (Docklands), January 12, 2025, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MR Win & Bat
MS Win & Bat
MR Win & Bowl
MS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
W Sutherland
10 M • 174 Runs • 29 Avg • 135.93 SR
TL Seifert
7 M • 150 Runs • 25 Avg • 132.74 SR
MP Stoinis
10 M • 296 Runs • 29.6 Avg • 126.49 SR
BM Duckett
6 M • 222 Runs • 37 Avg • 155.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TS Rogers
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.64 Econ • 14.26 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 20.8 SR
PM Siddle
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 15.7 SR
Usama Mir
5 M • 7 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 16.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR
MS
Player
Role
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days12 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

James Vince, seagull killer

Vince top scored for his BBL team with 53 from 44 balls, at the expense of one unfortunate, unsuspecting seagull

James Vince, seagull killer

Tim David smashes Thunder as Hurricanes extend streak

Hurricanes have stamped themselves genuine BBL title contenders with a fifth straight win courtesy of a brutal unbeaten 68 from Tim David

Tim David smashes Thunder as Hurricanes extend streak

Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers

He followed up an unbeaten half-century with two key outfield catches

Maxwell puts Test snub behind with match-winning hand against Sixers

How Mitch Owen became Hobart Hurricanes' century-making opener

Having batted in the lower middle-order during a handful of T20 matches, a pre-season chat got him primed for a new role

How Mitch Owen became Hobart Hurricanes' century-making opener

Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder

The club have also brought in George Garton as an replacement overseas player for the rest of the season

Hasnain returns to BBL with Sydney Thunder
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH751110.104
SS74290.041
ST8439-0.062
BH7337-0.518
PS73460.624
MR73460.392
MS8356-0.356
AS7254-0.299
Full Table