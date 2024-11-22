Azhar Ali appointed PCB's head of youth development

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been appointed head of youth development at the PCB. The newly created role was filled, according to the PCB, after a recruitment process and Azhar will perform it in addition to his current role as a member of the selection committee for the men's national team.

While light on specific details of what the role entails, a PCB statement said Azhar would be "tasked with shaping the future of Pakistan cricket by designing and implementing comprehensive youth cricket strategies, establishing robust grassroots cricket structures and talent pathways, collaborating with regional cricket associations to strengthen age-group programmes, educating emerging cricketers under the PCB's Pathways Programme, and organising seminars and clinics to build awareness of off-field development essentials for aspiring players".

Azhar is one of the more obvious examples of a success story through the player pathway programme in Pakistan.

He made his first-class debut in 2002, and was part of Pakistan's Under-19 World Cup squad that year. He went on to hone his game in the UK before returning to Pakistan, making his Test debut in 2010, and became a Pakistan great, scoring 7142 Test runs at an average of 42.26, and briefly captained both Pakistan's Test and ODI sides.

"I am honoured and excited to take on this important role," Azhar told the PCB's website. "Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars.

"Significant strides have already been made in this area and I look forward to working with my colleagues to elevate our youth development programme further. Our goal is to identify promising talent and equip them with the tools to excel at the highest level."