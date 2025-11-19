Greatbatch elected New Zealand Cricket president as board posts NZ$ 2.2 million profit

Former wicketkeeper-batter Mark Greatbatch has been elected as New Zealand Cricket (NZC) president, the board said in a release on Wednesday. A press release from the board also announced a profit of NZ$ 2.2 million for this financial year, turning around a projected deficit of NZ$ 6.8 million.

Greatbatch, who played 41 Tests and 84 ODIs for New Zealand from 1988 to 1996, has also served as head coach and selector for the national men's team. He replaced Lesley Murdoch , who completed her three-year term.

"I want to convey my enormous gratitude to Lesley for her professionalism as the NZC President over the past three years, and for her great support for the game as well as the organisation," NZC chair Diana Puketapu-Lyndon said.

"I also want to welcome and congratulate Mark as our new President and wish him well in the role. We are fortunate in New Zealand cricket to have such strong figures wanting to contribute and give back to the game."

NZC had returned a surplus of NZ$ 8 million in 2024. Wednesday's press release said NZC's "reserves [were] at a record $37m, supported by strong broadcasting agreements, high-value playing programmes, and a solid commercial base."

"NZC's financial position is a strong one," Puketapu-Lyndon said. "A small net surplus represents a significant outperformance against budget, reflecting prudent management and disciplined oversight - through what was a challenging operating environment.

"Cricket here has never been a one-size-fits-all affair and NZC places great value in the ability of our Major and District Associations, and clubs to understand what works best in their regions and catchments.