Ceremonies, speeches, felicitation - Mushfiqur soaks the attention in landmark 100th Test

The air around the Shere Bangla National Stadium was, for once, sweet.

Expectations of great gestures, a bit of ceremony, and a good day of cricket - as opposed to the usual cocktail of vitriol, disappointment and trolling - hung in every corner of this storied venue on Wednesday morning. Mushfiqur Rahim , the stadium's most frequent visitor, was about to make history for Bangladesh

By the time the crisp morning gave away to a bright afternoon, and a cool evening descended on Dhaka, Mushfiqur was on his way to another landmark. Eventually, though, after remaining stuck on 99* , he left a bit of overnight anticipation for another sweet morning.

The BCB felicitated Mushfiqur in a ceremony that lasted just ten minutes, but one that was done tastefully. His first captain Habibul Bashar gave him a brand new cap, while team-mates from his debut Test stood behind them wearing black and grey T-shirts. Mushfiqur's family was in tow. He made a short speech after current captain Najmul Hossain Shanto . It was all over in a flash.

Bangladesh cricket, enduring high winds accompanied by howls and squeals in the last couple of years, sorely needed a moment like this. Mushfiqur, the most loyal of servants of the game, made sure cricket remained on everyone's lips for more than a day.

Mushfiqur remains unbeaten on 99 despite his best efforts to reach the milestone before stumps. Ireland, however, slowed down the play significantly in the last half an hour to ensure they bowled 90 overs, and not one more, by 4.30pm local time.

After the day's play, though, Mushfiqur's long-time teammate Mominul Haque said he is not worried about a nervous Mushfiqur in the hotel tonight.

"He is not like you think he is. We actually joke with him a bit more these days" - Mominul Haque on Mushfiqur Rahim • AFP

"We thought that he would do it today, but I think it didn't happen because [Ireland] took their time," Mominul said. "I am not too worried because we are talking about someone who has made hundreds and double-hundreds in the past. There is no panic, since he isn't panicked. If it was someone else, I would have been slightly concerned, but not him. He will complete the century tomorrow."

Pressed if the team would be wary of speaking to Mushfiqur in the team hotel this evening, Mominul said those days are long gone. "He is not like you think he is," he said. "We actually joke with him a bit more these days."

Still, Mushfiqur is the serious type. As his current and former team-mates and coaches said this week , his disciplined lifestyle is a cornerstone of his two decades in international cricket. It is what has made him, and got him to a hundred Tests.

So when large banners hung over the walls at the stadium in Mirpur, one of them directly opposite the dressing room - or when the felicitation programme took place with his family around - it went very much against Mushfiqur's pre-match routine.

Bangladesh losing three wickets before lunch meant it was his turn to bat much earlier than he must have anticipated. If there's anyone in this team with strong muscle memory for a crisis, it is Mushfiqur. Mominul, who was at the other end when Mushfiqur walked out to bat, saw the Mushfiqur bhai he has known for the last 12 years.

"He was quiet calm when he was returning to the dressing room at the end of the day. He is the same person as he was before he played his 100th Test" Mominul Haque on Mushfiqur Rahim finishing the day on 99*

"When he arrived at the crease, he was calm and quiet going about his business," Mominul said. "He was batting according to the situation. He was batting in a calm and controlled manner.

"They set defensive fields from an early stage. They were allowing singles, so we were batting accordingly. We know that Ireland was playing with our patience, so we decided to be patient. We wanted to play for a long time, as it was the requirement here to get a good score. The outfield was slow, too, so it played a part in our approach."

When the century didn't happen in the last over of the day, Mominul said that he didn't notice anything different in Mushfiqur's demeanour. "He was quiet calm when he was returning to the dressing room at the end of the day. He is the same person as he was before he played his 100th Test," he said.

Mominul, though, enjoyed watching Mushfiqur's reception at the start of the day, even as it could usher in a new era of the BCB appreciating a player's milestone.

"Honestly, we haven't seen this type of environment [where a player's family was invited] before," he said. "It even seemed like it was someone's retirement; but then we realised that it was a celebration of a hundred Tests.

"I mean, it looked like how other countries treat their player retirements. Honestly, it felt great seeing [Mushfiqur's reception]. I realise now that the young generation will be inspired to play 100 Tests if this is how we maintain the culture. As for me, I am only thinking about what happens in this match."