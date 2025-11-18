Tamim: Mushfiqur's 100th Test 'should be celebrated by every Bangladesh cricket lover'

On the occasion of Mushfiqur Rahim's 100th Test match for Bangladesh, ESPNcricinfo spoke to his current and former team-mates, and former coaches. Here's what they had to say.

"It is a humongous achievement for Mushfiq. He is someone who genuinely deserves to play 100 Tests for Bangladesh. Many international cricketers who debuted after him, have already retired playing more than hundred Tests. There was a time when Bangladesh played only a few Tests in more than two years.

"It wouldn't be possible to play so many Tests without having a long career. At the same time, discipline, hard work and vision were also necessary. This achievement should be celebrated by every cricket lover of this country. Mushfiq should be praised and celebrated throughout this Test match. He should be free of judgment from this match, whether he scores 20 or 200.

"I have played with him for 17-18 years. I have seen him get big runs, but I have never seen him get tired after a long innings. I have seen other cricketers get tired after scoring big hundreds, but never Mushfiq. The way he prepares himself, and his hunger. It is built in him or he has worked to build it within him. I think he will have his hunger even in the last game in his career."

"I still can't believe that someone from the Bangladesh team has played for 20 years, and is about to complete 100 Tests. I am so pleased to share the dressing room with such a legend for so many years.

"I sometimes think that he leads a very boring life. How can a person be so disciplined and dedicated to cricket? We could never be like him. He is very quiet off the field. He is disciplined about his food, sleep, etc. I don't think we will ever get someone so dedicated and disciplined to his craft.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque have played 65 Tests together • BCB

"He does so many small things so well. I think he is a proactive individual. He is very organised. He does specific training. Mushfiq bhai knows exactly what he wants to do. Like after this Test series, I am sure he will start working on the Pakistan bowling attack. Even though it is three months away. I think top players plan well ahead. He has tremendous attention to details."

"Mushfiq is someone who knew exactly what he wanted to achieve and was self-motivated and disciplined to achieve. I am very happy to see him stand the test of time, of his ups and downs as well as recovering from injuries. Since I left in 2007, I did follow Mushy's career periodically. Along with Shakib [Al Hasan] and later Tamim [Iqbal], he began to make his country proud and did so well on the 50-over game as well. His slog-sweep is legendary!"

"As Mushfiqur Rahim walks out to play his 100th Test match, Bangladesh cricket celebrates not just a milestone, but a man whose impact on our game goes far beyond statistics. I have had the privilege of coaching Mushfiq in two different periods of Bangladesh cricket--first from 2014 to 2017, and again from 2023 to 2024--and what remains constant is his unwavering professionalism, commitment, and leadership.

"Mushfiqur is one of the most meticulous cricketers I have ever worked with. His preparation is world-class--intentional, disciplined, and consistent every single day. Whether we were playing at home in Mirpur or away in foreign conditions, Mushfiq never allowed standards to drop. He arrives early, studies conditions, and makes sure every session has purpose. For younger players, simply observing him is an education in what it means to be a true professional.

Hathurusinghe: Bangladesh cricket is richer because of Mushfiqur • Associated Press

"Beyond his technical skill and mental resilience, what stands out most is his character. Mushfiq is one of the most trustworthy and genuine leaders I've had in any team I have coached around the world. He sets the cultural tone. He leads through action, not words. When he speaks, players listen - not because of seniority, but because they know his intentions are always for the team.

"Reaching 100 Test matches is a monumental achievement for any cricketer, but for someone who has represented Bangladesh with such pride and humility, it feels particularly special. Mushfiqur Rahim has carried the hopes of a nation with grace, discipline, and unwavering dedication. His journey is not just a testament to talent - it is a story of relentless hard work and a deep love for the game.

"As he takes this historic step in his career, I congratulate him not only as his former coach, but also as someone who has immense respect for the professional and the person he is. Bangladesh cricket is richer because of him, and his legacy will inspire generations to come. Congratulations, Mushfiq. You deserve every bit of this moment."

"He is a true legend of the game. I am really, really proud of Mushfiqur Rahim. He did a fantastic job. It is a huge deal. You have to perform to play a hundred Tests. To go through the grind for so long. You reach a point when your heart doesn't want, your body doesn't want to continue. You reach a point when you tell yourself. 'I have had enough'. I don't think the phrase 'I have had enough' exists in Mushfiqur Rahim. He is Mr Cricket, our Mike Hussey.