Mushfiqur: 'I want to give back for as long as I'm playing for Bangladesh'

Mushfiqur Rahim feels his 20-plus years of experience in international cricket helped prepare him for the expectations, pressure and hype around his 100th Test match . Mushfiqur became the eleventh cricketer to score a century in their 100th Test, particularly important in the way he dragged the team out of trouble on the first morning.

Mushfiqur put together two century stands, 107 for the fourth wicket with Mominul Haque and 108 for the fifth wicket with Litton Das, but he had to endure a nervous evening on Wednesday as he was unbeaten on 99 overnight. His on-field performance wasn't much of a surprise given that he was in good form in Bangladesh's previous Test series in June. Mushfiqur said that he is still pinching himself for becoming the first cricketer from Bangladesh to reach the 100-Test milestone.

"I can't believe that someone from Bangladesh has played a hundred Tests, so it's really a huge achievement," Mushfiqur said. "It is a proud moment for any player. So obviously I am happy that I could be that person. There's more responsibility on me. I want to give back for as long as I am playing for Bangladesh, and I want to ensure there are one or two players who can fill my gap when I have left the dressing room.

"I think 100 is a huge number, so I have learned many things while getting there. I have tried to gather experience and learned how to stay calm. To be honest, I really want to thank the BCB for what they planned on the first morning. It really feels great and I really felt honoured. I think this type of recognition can work as an inspiration for cricketers. It is important for them to dream that they want to play 100 Tests."

Mushfiqur said that he was eyeing up a big hundred in the first innings, an aspect of his career that has become more frequent in the last five years.

"I tried to reach the milestone last evening since these things are not easy. They could have bowled one more over but I understand it is a tactical thing. I think we would have done the same thing if we were the fielding side.

"At the same time, I wanted to score a big hundred, rather than just getting to the mark. I tried to motivate myself that I want to score 60 or 70 more runs, not just the one run. I wanted to bat till Litton got to his century. I couldn't do it, but Miraz batted well after that," he said.

This has been a week of reflections in Bangladesh cricket. Many of Mushfiqur's former team-mates and coaches have paid tribute to his career. It was also necessary to listen to what Mushfiqur had to say about his milestone, especially given the high value he places on Test cricket.

"I told the team huddle on the first day that the team always comes first. Mushfiqur Rahim is because of Bangladesh. I think I am like a drop in the ocean. Bangladesh comes first, and a win in this Test match will be my biggest gift whether I score or not," he said.

Mushfiqur Rahim walks out to bat in his 100th Test • BCB

Mushfiqur, who grew up in the northern town of Bogra before enrolling in BKSP, the country's biggest sports institute, said that he would dedicate the century in his 100th Test to his grandparents.

"I want to dedicate the century to my paternal and maternal grandparents. They were my biggest fans when they were alive. They told me shortly before they died that they want to live a little longer to watch me play. I think very rarely do anyone get such grandparents. Their blessings have brought me this far."

Mushfiqur said that he is looking forward to Bangladesh's next Test assignment: the two-match series against Pakistan at home in April, but didn't reveal too much about his long-term future.