DC vs Vipers, 1st Match at Dubai, ILT20, Dec 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (N), Dubai (DICS), December 02, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Desert VipersDesert Vipers
------
Dubai CapitalsDubai Capitals
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 21:29
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Gulbadin Naib
10 M • 283 Runs • 31.44 Avg • 154.64 SR
Sediqullah Atal
4 M • 129 Runs • 32.25 Avg • 157.31 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 267 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 144.32 SR
MDE Holden
4 M • 230 Runs • 76.67 Avg • 139.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PVD Chameera
5 M • 5 Wkts • 8.69 Econ • 21.4 SR
Gulbadin Naib
9 M • 5 Wkts • 9.27 Econ • 26.4 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 16.2 SR
DA Payne
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.21 Econ • 18.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC
DV
Player
Role
Toby Albert 
Opening Batter
Navin Bidaisee 
Batting Allrounder
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Anudeep Chenthamara 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Farhan Khan 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Muhammad Farooq 
Allrounder
Muhammad Jawadullah 
Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman 
Bowler
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Rushil Ugarkar 
Bowler
Usman Najeeb 
Bowler
Waqar Salamkheil 
Bowler
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days2 December 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Bangladesh
Gazi Sohel
Australia
Simon Taufel
TV Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Roshan Mahanama
Language
English
