DC vs Vipers, Final at Dubai, ILT20, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final (N), Dubai (DICS), February 09, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
L
W
W
W
Vipers
L
W
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC10 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 129.07 SR
10 M • 374 Runs • 53.43 Avg • 159.14 SR
DV10 M • 370 Runs • 46.25 Avg • 152.89 SR
DV10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 133.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 15.07 SR
DC9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 18.7 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 16.36 SR
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.78 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC
DV
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|9 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
