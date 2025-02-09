Matches (18)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (4)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Tri-Nation (1)
SA20 (1)
WCL 2 (1)

DC vs Vipers, Final at Dubai, ILT20, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Dubai (DICS), February 09, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 129.07 SR
Gulbadin Naib
10 M • 374 Runs • 53.43 Avg • 159.14 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 370 Runs • 46.25 Avg • 152.89 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 233 Runs • 33.29 Avg • 133.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PVD Chameera
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.72 Econ • 15.07 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.14 Econ • 18.7 SR
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 16.36 SR
Mohammad Amir
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.78 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DC
DV
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
Bowler
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khalid Shah 
Opening Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Shahrukh Ahmed 
-
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days9 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV1073140.141
DC106412-0.234
MIE1055100.805
SW105510-0.349
GG10468-0.230
ADKR10376-0.229
Full Table