Can Vipers break the Capitals hoodoo and secure maiden title?

Big picture: Two familiar rivals chasing a maiden title

Desert Vipers dominated the ILT20 2025 league stage like no other. They won six of their first seven matches, became the first side to confirm a playoffs position, and ended the league phase as table-toppers. But… it's not all been hunky dory.

Vipers have played 12 matches so far this season, of which they have only lost four. Three of those defeats, however, have come against their opponents in the final, Dubai Capitals: twice in the league stage and then in Qualifier 1. Having brushed most teams aside with a minimum of fuss, Vipers have come undone each time they have faced Capitals this season.

Can they turn that narrative around and pick up a win in the game that matters the most, or will Capitals make a clean sweep and secure their first ILT20 crown?

Both teams know what it's like to make it to the final and not win. Vipers did that in 2023, when they lost to Gulf Giants, while Capitals lost to MI Emirates in a one-sided final in 2024.

There is little doubt that the two best teams in the competition have made it to the final. Vipers were dominant throughout. Capitals started slowly, losing three of their first four matches, but a confident win over Vipers brought their campaign back on track. They have since been unstoppable, winning six of their last seven matches.

How the batters from both sides go might well decide the outcome of the final. Of the top ten run-getters in the tournament so far, five are from either Vipers or Capitals. These two teams played out a high-scoring clash at this venue just three days ago, and runs could once again be the theme in the final.

Both teams have a great record in Dubai this season - Vipers have won four of their six games here, and Capitals five out of six. And no matter which team wins the final, we are sure to get a new ILT20 winner.

Form guide

Dubai Capitals WWWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Desert Vipers WLLWL

Gulbadin Naib has been an all-round package all season • ILT20

In the spotlight: Gulbadin Naib and Alex Hales

Gulbadin Naib has turned out to be Capitals' trump card this season. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer so far this tournament, with 376 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 158.64. In addition, he has 11 wickets in as many games and kept teams quiet in the middle overs. But most importantly, Naib has been excellent against Vipers. In three games against them this season, he has scores of 78*, 55* and 62, and picked up three wickets. Naib turned out to be the difference between the two sides in the first Qualifier and will be one of the key elements in the final. He is picking up wickets, he is scoring runs, he is flexing his biceps -has turned out to be Capitals' trump card this season. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer so far this tournament, with 376 runs in 11 outings at a strike rate of 158.64. In addition, he has 11 wickets in as many games and kept teams quiet in the middle overs. But most importantly, Naib has been excellent against Vipers. In three games against them this season, he has scores of 78*, 55* and 62, and picked up three wickets. Naib turned out to be the difference between the two sides in the first Qualifier and will be one of the key elements in the final.

Alex Hales reckoned he was most pleased with how still his head was while he was playing his shots. It's something he has maintained all season. Hales is third on the run-charts as things stand with 400 runs in 12 outings at a strike rate of 138.40. He has a good record against Capitals this season and Vipers will once again heavily rely on him to get them off to a flying start. After bagging the Player-of-the-Match award in Qualifier 2,reckoned he was most pleased with how still his head was while he was playing his shots. It's something he has maintained all season. Hales is third on the run-charts as things stand with 400 runs in 12 outings at a strike rate of 138.40. He has a good record against Capitals this season and Vipers will once again heavily rely on him to get them off to a flying start.

Lockie Ferguson is unlikely to feature in the final • ILT20

Team news: Warner and Ferguson under injury cloud

Vipers are likely to miss two of their key players for the final. Wanindu Hasaranga, their joint-leading wicket-taker, has gone back to Sri Lanka and won't be available for the final, while captain Lockie Ferguson is also unlikely to make a full recovery from a hamstring injury. Sam Curran, who led the side in Qualifier 2, is likely to captain in the final as well. Depending on whether Vipers bat or bowl first, David Payne is likely to be substituted for Sherfane Rutherford and vice-versa.

Desert Vipers (possible): 1 Alex Hales, 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 3 Max Holden, 4 Dan Lawrence, 5 Sam Curran (capt), 6 Azam Khan (wk), 7 David Payne/Sherfane Rutherford, 8 Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, 9 Nathan Sowter, 10 Mohammad Amir, 11 Ali Naseer.

David Warner scored an unbeaten 93 in his one game for Capitals so far, but has since been out with a back injury. He didn't look in great shape in a virtual press conference on the eve of the final, and is unlikely to make the cut against Vipers. Capitals had subbed Obed McCoy for Adam Rossington in Qualifier 1 and that could be the case in the final, too.

Dubai Capitals (possible): 1 Adam Rossingston/Obed McCoy, 2 Shai Hope (wk), 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Sam Billings (capt), 5 Rovman Powell, 6 Dasun Shanaka, 7 Sikandar Raza, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Farhan Khan, 10 Haider Ali, 11 Qais Ahmad.

Pitch and conditions

It's Dubai, so the weather will be extremely humid and energy sapping. The teams batting second have held the advantage so far at this venue this season, winning ten out of 14 games. That's largely because of the dew which has made an appearance late in the day. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl. The temperature is expected to hover around the late 20s to the early 30s on the Celcius scale.

Stats and trivia

Shai Hope needs just ten runs to become the tournament's leading run-getter. He is currently on 484 runs, only behind Tom Banton.

The average first-innings score in Dubai so far this season is 155.

Naib is the only player to feature in the top ten of both the leading wicket-takers and run-getters lists.

Quotes

"When you've beaten them a couple of times, that's the scary part. Sometimes that momentum can break. Hopefully, that doesn't happen, and we can continue our form."

David Warner is wary of the Vipers threat