Matches (21)
PAK vs WI (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
ILT20 (4)
SA20 (3)
BBL (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (6)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
DC vs Vipers, 13th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score
13th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 20, 2025, International League T20
What will be the toss result?
DC Win & Bat
DV Win & Bat
DC Win & Bowl
DV Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
L
W
L
L
L
Vipers
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC4 M • 205 Runs • 68.33 Avg • 149.63 SR
10 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 124.83 SR
DV10 M • 311 Runs • 31.1 Avg • 132.9 SR
DV6 M • 179 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 117.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 15.2 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.94 Econ • 14.09 SR
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 13.71 SR
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 16.2 SR
Squad
DC
DV
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|20 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more