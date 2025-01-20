Matches (21)
DC vs Vipers, 13th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 20 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 20, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
4 M • 205 Runs • 68.33 Avg • 149.63 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 124.83 SR
AD Hales
10 M • 311 Runs • 31.1 Avg • 132.9 SR
SM Curran
6 M • 179 Runs • 59.67 Avg • 117.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OP Stone
10 M • 15 Wkts • 7.71 Econ • 15.2 SR
SC Kuggeleijn
7 M • 11 Wkts • 8.94 Econ • 14.09 SR
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 13.71 SR
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.67 Econ • 16.2 SR
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Squad
DC
DV
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
-
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Shahrukh Ahmed 
-
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days20 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV44081.217
SW3214-0.201
MIE31220.277
GG3122-0.069
ADKR3122-0.602
DC4132-0.776
