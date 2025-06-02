ILT20 cut team salary caps by 20% after avoiding direct clash with SA20

The UAE's ILT20 has cut team salary caps by 20% after avoiding a direct clash with South Africa's SA20 in the 2025-26 season. Each team will be permitted to spend up to US$2 million on player salaries this season, after a wage cap of US$2.5 million in the first three editions of the league.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that there is a belief among the six franchises that they have overspent on wages, and that many top players will still play in the league for slightly lower salaries thanks to a clearer window this year.

The ILT20 will shift forward this season , running from December 2 until January 4, and will only briefly clash with the SA20. The two leagues have competed directly against one another for talent in their first three seasons, and ILT20 chief executive David White said a key reason to move is to enable the league to "access a bigger pool of players".

The league is also expected to move to an auction model for the 2025-26 season, after relying on direct signings in its first three years. ESPNcricinfo has learned that an auction is due to take place in September, with franchises in the process of working through their retentions in the meantime. Teams will still be permitted to spend an additional US$250,000 on additional 'wildcard' signings.

The ILT20's business model relies heavily on a long-term TV deal with Zee TV, the Indian broadcaster, and the league has been criticised for its low minimum requirement of only two local UAE players in each playing XI. Dubai Capitals are the defending champions, after Gulf Giants (2023) and MI Emirates (2024) won the first two titles.