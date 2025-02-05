Matches (8)
Vipers vs DC, Qualifier 1 at Dubai, ILT20, Feb 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (N), Dubai (DICS), February 05, 2025, International League T20
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
10 M • 286 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 125.43 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 267 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 121.91 SR
SD Hope
10 M • 467 Runs • 66.71 Avg • 126.9 SR
Gulbadin Naib
10 M • 314 Runs • 44.86 Avg • 158.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 16.36 SR
Mohammad Amir
8 M • 11 Wkts • 7.77 Econ • 15.72 SR
PVD Chameera
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.51 Econ • 14.33 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.63 Econ • 18.7 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DV
DC
Player
Role
Lockie Ferguson (c)
Bowler
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Khuzaima Tanveer 
Bowler
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
David Payne 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days5 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV1073140.141
DC106412-0.234
MIE1055100.805
SW105510-0.349
GG10468-0.230
ADKR10376-0.229
Full Table