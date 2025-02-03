Matches (37)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (3)
ILT20 (3)
BPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (16)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
Super Smash (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
HK TRI (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)

Vipers vs DC, 30th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (N), Sharjah, February 03, 2025, International League T20
PrevNext
Desert Vipers FlagDesert Vipers
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
DV Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
DV Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AD Hales
10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 126.2 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 246 Runs • 49.2 Avg • 122.38 SR
SD Hope
8 M • 379 Runs • 63.17 Avg • 130.68 SR
Gulbadin Naib
8 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 149.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.18 SR
Mohammad Amir
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 16.81 SR
PVD Chameera
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 13.77 SR
Gulbadin Naib
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 11.37 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
DV
DC
Player
Role
Lockie Ferguson (c)
Bowler
Ali Naseer 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Adam Hose 
Middle order Batter
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Khuzaima Tanveer 
Bowler
Kushal Malla 
Batting Allrounder
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Dhruv Parashar 
Allrounder
David Payne 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Tanish Suri 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Luke Wood 
Bowler
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days3 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV972140.292
MIE954101.028
GG10468-0.230
SW9458-0.541
DC8448-0.629
ADKR9366-0.103
Full Table