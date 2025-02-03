Matches (37)
Vipers vs DC, 30th Match at Sharjah, ILT20, Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (N), Sharjah, February 03, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vipers
L
W
W
L
W
DC
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DV10 M • 289 Runs • 36.13 Avg • 126.2 SR
DV10 M • 246 Runs • 49.2 Avg • 122.38 SR
DC8 M • 379 Runs • 63.17 Avg • 130.68 SR
8 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 149.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.46 Econ • 14.18 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 16.81 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 9.24 Econ • 13.77 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 11.37 SR
Squad
DV
DC
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|3 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
