FAQs - What's in store for you at WBBL 2025-26?

For those involved at the World Cup, both Australia's players and those from elsewhere, there isn't much downtime with the WBBL beginning this weekend. Here's a rundown of the key things you need to know along with a few players to keep an eye on this season.

When does it take place?

The competition begins with a triple-header on November 9, later than it traditionally does because of the ODI World Cup, with the final on December 13, the day before the BBL begins.

What is the tournament structure?

Last season, the tournament was reduced to 40 games plus finals to bring it in line with the BBL and fit it within a burgeoning women's cricket calendar. Each club will play ten games during the regular season.

The three-game finals format used since 2021 remains in place, with the top four teams from the regular season to qualify. The team that finishes top after the regular season will host the final. The third- and fourth-placed teams will meet in the Knockout on December 9 with the winner to travel and face the team that finished second on the ladder two days later in the Challenger for a place in the final.

Who are the defending champions

Melbourne Renegades won the title for the first time last season when they overcame Brisbane Heat in a rain-affected final at the MCG. However, they have suffered a major blow ahead of their defence, with West Indies allrounder Hayley Matthews , who was Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament, ruled out having undergone shoulder surgery.

Melbourne Renegades will miss the services of last season's superstar Hayley Matthews • Getty Images

How the overseas draft played out

Adelaide Strikers: Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (pre-sign), Tammy Beaumont

Brisbane Heat: Jemimah Rodrigues, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk (pre-sign)

Hobart Hurricanes: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (pre-sign), Linsey Smith

Melbourne Renegades: Deandra Dottin, Alice Capsey

Melbourne Stars: Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp (pre-sign), Dani Gibson

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (pre-sign), Paige Schofield, Chloe Tryon (withdrawn)

Sydney Sixers: Sophia Dunkley, Amelia Kerr (pre-sign), Mady Villiers

Sydney Thunder: Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu (pre-sign), Shabnim Ismail : Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Wolvaardt (pre-sign), Tammy Beaumont: Jemimah Rodrigues, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk (pre-sign): Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (pre-sign), Linsey Smith: Deandra Dottin, Alice Capsey: Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp (pre-sign), Dani Gibson: Sophie Devine (pre-sign), Paige Schofield, Chloe Tryon (withdrawn): Sophia Dunkley, Amelia Kerr (pre-sign), Mady Villiers: Heather Knight, Chamari Athapaththu (pre-sign), Shabnim Ismail

Are there any availability problems or schedule clashes?

Not too many. The tournament itself has been squeezed by the World Cup but, currently, the only conflicting international series is South Africa's against Ireland. That has seen Perth Scorchers replace Chloe Tryon , who has made herself available to face Ireland, with England's Freya Kemp.

The squads

*Final signings to be confirmed

Adelaide Strikers Jemma Barsby, Tammy Beaumont, Darcie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Brisbane Heat Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley

Hobart Hurricanes Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Callie Wilson, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

Melbourne Renegades Charis Bekker, Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Sophie Molineux, Davina Perrin, Naomi Stalenberg, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Issy Wong

Melbourne Stars Sophie Day, Kim Garth Dani Gibson, Maisy Gibson, Ella Hayward, Amy Jones, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland

Perth Scorchers Chloe Ainsworth, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Freya Kemp, Alana King, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Paige Scholfield

Sydney Sixers Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Kua, Emma Manix-Geeves, Ellyse Perry, Courtney Sippel, Mady Villiers

Sydney Thunder Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Ella Briscoe, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

The MCG could host the final if one of the two Melbourne teams qualify • Getty Images

Any new regulations we need to know?

CA has strengthened in-game over-rate penalties. As per previous seasons a countdown timer will be in place for each innings. Once time expires, teams are required to bring an additional player inside the fielding restriction circle immediately. The timer will immediately reset (5 minutes for BBL, 5:45mins for WBBL) after hitting zero and if time expires again before the conclusion of the innings, full powerplay conditions will exist for the remaining deliveries.

Are the major stadiums being used?

Largely, no. The Stadium Series, which took matches to the MCG, SCG and the Gabba, has been shelved for this season although Adelaide Oval will still host one Strikers' match as part of a double-header day on November 28. Cricket Australia said it was down to scheduling and they could return in the future.

"Due to scheduling reasons and needing to optimise those games in those big stadiums, we haven't found the right slot for them this year," head of Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said. "That's not to say we won't be back there in the future, because [playing] the world's best cricket league in the world's best stadiums is still a part of our thinking going forward, but not for this season."

There remains a chance the MCG could host the final if either Melbourne team qualifies because it is scheduled to be a night game and Junction Oval won't have its new lights installed in time.

Players to watch

Tess Flintoff, who has made a crosstown move from Melbourne Stars to Renegades, is one of the emerging allrounders in Australian cricket. She was awarded a central contract earlier this year, perhaps somewhat surprisingly given her numbers. "Certainly looking at her performances, you'd go, why?," national selector Shawn Flegler said at the time. "She hasn't really banged the door down with wickets or anything, but there's something about her that's probably a little bit different." After last season's returns of three wickets in nine games and a batting average of 9.83, this is a season to show why she is so highly regarded. , who has made a crosstown move from Melbourne Stars to Renegades, is one of the emerging allrounders in Australian cricket. She was awarded a central contract earlier this year, perhaps somewhat surprisingly given her numbers. "Certainly looking at her performances, you'd go, why?," national selector Shawn Flegler said at the time. "She hasn't really banged the door down with wickets or anything, but there's something about her that's probably a little bit different." After last season's returns of three wickets in nine games and a batting average of 9.83, this is a season to show why she is so highly regarded.

Laura Wolvaardt comes into the WBBL after topping the run chart at the ODI World Cup • ICC/Getty Images

Laura Wolvaardt comes into the competition on the back of a magnificent World Cup for South Africa where she produced one of the all-time great innings in the semi-final before another century in the final that wasn't quite enough. After consecutive 400-run seasons in Strikers' back-to-back titles, last summer was more of a struggle for Wolvaardt with 193 runs in nine innings. Her challenge this season could be refocusing after a few weeks of incredible personal success, but ultimately another World Cup final heartbreak. comes into the competition on the back of a magnificent World Cup for South Africa where she produced one of the all-time great innings in the semi-final before another century in the final that wasn't quite enough. After consecutive 400-run seasons in Strikers' back-to-back titles, last summer was more of a struggle for Wolvaardt with 193 runs in nine innings. Her challenge this season could be refocusing after a few weeks of incredible personal success, but ultimately another World Cup final heartbreak.

Sianna Ginger, a 20-year-old allrounder, only has six WBBL games to her name but is quickly emerging as a player to keep an eye on. She earned Australia A selection over the winter where she was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20s against India A, and struck a century in the four-day game against India A. , a 20-year-old allrounder, only has six WBBL games to her name but is quickly emerging as a player to keep an eye on. She earned Australia A selection over the winter where she was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the T20s against India A, and struck a century in the four-day game against India A.

Davina Perrin is one of the breakout stars of English cricket, having carved a magnificent 101 off 43 balls for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred Eliminator final. The 19-year-old is already being talked about for national honours as England coach Charlotte Edwards looks to the future after the semi-final exit in the World Cup. Perrin was a late signing by Renegades and will be tasked with, partly at least, filling the huge shoes of Matthews. is one of the breakout stars of English cricket, having carved a magnificent 101 off 43 balls for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred Eliminator final. The 19-year-old is already being talked about for national honours as England coach Charlotte Edwards looks to the future after the semi-final exit in the World Cup. Perrin was a late signing by Renegades and will be tasked with, partly at least, filling the huge shoes of Matthews.