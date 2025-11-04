Rauf gets two-match ban; Suryakumar, Bumrah sanctioned after Asia Cup drama

Though the ICC said on their official website that Rauf's violations took place on September 14 and 28, they in fact occurred in the games on 21 September and the final, 28 September.

Each time, the offence involved a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which concerns bringing the game into disrepute. As Rauf did not accept the charge on either occasion, formal hearings were held, after which the sanctions were handed out. Once a player accumulates four demerit points within a 24-month period, a two-match suspension is automatically triggered.