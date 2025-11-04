Matches (26)
Women's World Cup (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
PAK vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
AFG-U19 in BDESH (1)

Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Faisalabad, PAK vs SA, Nov 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Faisalabad, November 04, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 380 Runs • 38 Avg • 98.19 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 358 Runs • 39.78 Avg • 72.17 SR
MP Breetzke
5 M • 317 Runs • 63.4 Avg • 103.93 SR
D Brevis
6 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 159.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Naseem Shah
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 33.69 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 34 SR
L Ngidi
8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 23.43 SR
N Burger
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 28.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Haseebullah Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4924
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.40
Match days4 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
South Africa in Pakistan News

Salman Agha: Babar knows he needs to bring new things into his game

The Pakistan captain praises Babar's work ethic and hopes he can continue his form on his comeback to the T20I side

Salman Agha: Babar knows he needs to bring new things into his game

Babar 68, Shaheen three-for headline Pakistan's 2-1 series win

Bosch scored an unbeaten 30 and picked up two wickets but was unable to deny Pakistan a comfortable win

Babar 68, Shaheen three-for headline Pakistan's 2-1 series win

Mirza, Faheem and Ayub star as marauding Pakistan make it 1-1

Ayub smashed an unbeaten 71 off 38 balls after Pakistan's seamers rolled South Africa over for 110

Mirza, Faheem and Ayub star as marauding Pakistan make it 1-1

Against India, South Africa will prepare for the worst and hope for the best

South Africa's Test captain looks back on the Pakistan Test series and ahead to the two-Test series against India in November

Against India, South Africa will prepare for the worst and hope for the best

'Childhood dream came back' - de Kock rediscovers his purpose after break

Now a senior voice in a new dressing room, de Kock comes into the Proteas set-up with fresh perspectives

'Childhood dream came back' - de Kock rediscovers his purpose after break
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question