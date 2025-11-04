Matches (26)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st ODI at Faisalabad, PAK vs SA, Nov 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI (D/N), Faisalabad, November 04, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
L
W
L
L
South Africa
W
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 380 Runs • 38 Avg • 98.19 SR
PAK10 M • 358 Runs • 39.78 Avg • 72.17 SR
5 M • 317 Runs • 63.4 Avg • 103.93 SR
6 M • 110 Runs • 22 Avg • 159.42 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 33.69 SR
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.65 Econ • 34 SR
SA8 M • 16 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 23.43 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4924
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.40
|Match days
|4 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
