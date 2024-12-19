Matches (7)
South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Cape Town,SA vs PAK, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Cape Town, December 19, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Africa
W
W
W
L
L
Pakistan
W
L
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 341 Runs • 48.71 Avg • 93.93 SR
7 M • 243 Runs • 48.6 Avg • 91.01 SR
PAK7 M • 389 Runs • 64.83 Avg • 107.16 SR
10 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 75.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 25 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 22 SR
PAK10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 24.36 SR
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 28.21 SR
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Newlands, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4820
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|19 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
