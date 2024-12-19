Matches (7)
WI vs BAN
AUS vs IND
BBL 2024
SA vs PAK
IND Women vs WI Women
SA vs ENG [W]
ZIM vs AFG

South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Cape Town,SA vs PAK, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI (D/N), Cape Town, December 19, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
T de Zorzi
8 M • 341 Runs • 48.71 Avg • 93.93 SR
T Stubbs
7 M • 243 Runs • 48.6 Avg • 91.01 SR
Saim Ayub
7 M • 389 Runs • 64.83 Avg • 107.16 SR
Abdullah Shafique
10 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 75.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OEG Baartman
4 M • 6 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 25 SR
AL Phehlukwayo
6 M • 6 Wkts • 5.09 Econ • 22 SR
Haris Rauf
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 24.36 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 14 Wkts • 5.04 Econ • 28.21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA
PAK
Player
Role
Temba Bavuma (c)
Middle order Batter
Ottneil Baartman 
Bowler
Tony de Zorzi 
Top order Batter
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keshav Maharaj 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
David Miller 
Middle order Batter
Andile Phehlukwayo 
Bowling Allrounder
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Tristan Stubbs 
Batter
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4820
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days19 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
South Africa vs Pakistan News

Maharaj's groin strain leaves South Africa sweating ahead of Pakistan Tests

Maharaj was set to be in the XI for the first ODI against Pakistan but limped off just before the toss

Ayub and Agha the heroes as Pakistan ace tense chase

Agha, who won the Player-of-the-Match award thanks to his all-round excellence, handed the award to Ayub

Bavuma to miss first ODI as South Africa, Pakistan begin last leg of Champions Trophy prepwork

Juggling formats with a growing list of injured players is South Africa's concern, but Pakistan are on a high in ODIs and have their best side to pick from

Final T20I between SA and Pakistan washed out without a ball bowled

The series now moves to Paarl, where the first of three ODIs between the sides will take place

Hendricks' maiden T20I ton hands SA first series win since August 2022

Van der Dussen scored his seventh T20I fifty to flatten Pakistan

