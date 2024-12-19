South Africa hand Maphaka ODI cap and bowl against unchanged Pakistan
The hosts, trailing 0-1 in the three-ODI series, made four changes including the return of captain Bavuma
Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs Pakistan
South Africa opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the second ODI against Pakistan in Cape Town. It is a game the hosts must win to stay alive in the three-match series.
Temba Bavuma, who returned to skipper the side, said the side was looking for an improved batting effort. South Africa made four changes with David Miller returning, while fast bowler Kwena Maphaka made his ODI debut. Bjorn Fortuin also came into the side, with Ottneil Baartman and Keshav Maharaj sidelined with injuries. Ryan Rickleton and Kagiso Rabada were rested, while Tristan Stubbs also missed out.
Pakistan stuck to the XI that put them up 1-0 in the series. They have the opportunity to win their third successive ODI series in a row, as well as their third ODI series win in South Africa, something no other side has achieved.
South Africa: 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Phehlukhwayo, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kwena Maphaka, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Kamran Ghulam, 6 Salman Agha, 7 Irfan Khan, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000