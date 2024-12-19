Matches (9)
2nd ODI (D/N), Cape Town, December 19, 2024, Pakistan tour of South Africa
Pakistan FlagPakistan
(24.4/50 ov) 111/2
South Africa FlagSouth Africa

South Africa chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.50
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 25/0 (5.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:PAK 279
South Africa hand Maphaka ODI cap and bowl against unchanged Pakistan

The hosts, trailing 0-1 in the three-ODI series, made four changes including the return of captain Bavuma

Danyal Rasool
19-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kwena Maphaka wheels away in celebration, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Under-19 World Cup Super Six, Potchefstroom, February 2, 2024

Kwena Maphaka was selected for his first ODI match  •  ICC/Getty Images

Toss South Africa chose to bowl vs Pakistan
South Africa opted to bowl first after winning the toss in the second ODI against Pakistan in Cape Town. It is a game the hosts must win to stay alive in the three-match series.
Temba Bavuma, who returned to skipper the side, said the side was looking for an improved batting effort. South Africa made four changes with David Miller returning, while fast bowler Kwena Maphaka made his ODI debut. Bjorn Fortuin also came into the side, with Ottneil Baartman and Keshav Maharaj sidelined with injuries. Ryan Rickleton and Kagiso Rabada were rested, while Tristan Stubbs also missed out.
Pakistan stuck to the XI that put them up 1-0 in the series. They have the opportunity to win their third successive ODI series in a row, as well as their third ODI series win in South Africa, something no other side has achieved.
South Africa: 1 Tony de Zorzi, 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Andile Phehlukhwayo, 9 Bjorn Fortuin, 10 Kwena Maphaka, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt & wk), 5 Kamran Ghulam, 6 Salman Agha, 7 Irfan Khan, 8 Shaheen Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Abrar Ahmed
PakistanSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs PakistanPakistan tour of South Africa

Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000

Pakistan Innings
Player NameRB
Saim Ayub
caught2531
Abdullah Shafique
caught02
Babar Azam
not out5073
Mohammad Rizwan
not out2842
Extras(lb 3, w 5)
Total111(2 wkts; 24.4 ovs)
