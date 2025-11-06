Matches (4)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Faisalabad, PAK vs SA, Nov 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI (D/N), Faisalabad, November 06, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
L
W
L
L
W
South Africa
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 20:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 308 Runs • 30.8 Avg • 77.77 SR
PAK10 M • 308 Runs • 30.8 Avg • 86.76 SR
5 M • 276 Runs • 55.2 Avg • 100.36 SR
5 M • 110 Runs • 36.67 Avg • 94.82 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.88 Econ • 28.86 SR
PAK6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.58 Econ • 36.66 SR
SA8 M • 17 Wkts • 5.9 Econ • 22.05 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4926
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.40
|Match days
|6 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
