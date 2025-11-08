Matches (32)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Faisalabad, PAK vs SA, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Faisalabad, November 08, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 83.83 SR
PAK10 M • 290 Runs • 29 Avg • 77.33 SR
6 M • 293 Runs • 58.6 Avg • 98.98 SR
2 M • 186 Runs • 186 Avg • 97.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 32.38 SR
PAK5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 33.75 SR
SA7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 21.8 SR
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 24 SR
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|ODI no. 4927
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.40
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
