Matches (32)
AUS vs IND (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)
QAT vs AFG (1)
Ranji Trophy (19)
Hong Kong Sixes (10)

Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd ODI at Faisalabad, PAK vs SA, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Faisalabad, November 08, 2025, South Africa tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
Pakistan FlagPakistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
PAK Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
PAK Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 23:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Agha Salman
10 M • 332 Runs • 33.2 Avg • 83.83 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 290 Runs • 29 Avg • 77.33 SR
MP Breetzke
6 M • 293 Runs • 58.6 Avg • 98.98 SR
Q de Kock
2 M • 186 Runs • 186 Avg • 97.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Naseem Shah
8 M • 13 Wkts • 5.91 Econ • 32.38 SR
Abrar Ahmed
5 M • 8 Wkts • 4.11 Econ • 33.75 SR
L Ngidi
7 M • 15 Wkts • 5.74 Econ • 21.8 SR
N Burger
6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.44 Econ • 24 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Hasan Nawaz 
Top order Batter
Haseebullah Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Hussain Talat 
Allrounder
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Rizwan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Match details
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberODI no. 4927
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.30, Interval 18.30-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.40
Match days8 November 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Bangladesh
Sharfuddoula
TV Umpire
England
Alex Wharf
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Ranjan Madugalle
South Africa in Pakistan News

De Kock and Pretorius may be years apart, but they're still cricketing twins

"Young Lhu reminds me a little bit of my young self," de Kock says of his opening partner

De Kock and Pretorius may be years apart, but they're still cricketing twins

Quinton de Kock's comeback century helps South Africa level series

He made his first ton since returning to the national side, as they breezed to the target after Burger's four-for set them up

Quinton de Kock's comeback century helps South Africa level series

Rauf gets two-match ban; Suryakumar, Bumrah sanctioned after Asia Cup drama

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Sahibzada Farhan have also picked up demerit points

Rauf gets two-match ban; Suryakumar, Bumrah sanctioned after Asia Cup drama

Pakistan overcome late scare to go 1-0 up in ODI series

Naseem and Abrar picked up three wickets, while Rizwan and Agha struck fifties as Pakistan got over the line by two wickets in a tense finish

Pakistan overcome late scare to go 1-0 up in ODI series

Injured Dewald Brevis ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

He suffered a low-grade shoulder muscle strain during the third T20I of the tour on Saturday

Injured Dewald Brevis ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question