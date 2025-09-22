De Kock reverses ODI retirement

"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," Conrad said. "When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."

De Kock has played 155 ODIs, in which he has 6770 runs at an average of 45.74 and a strike rate of 96.64. In 92 T20Is, he has 2584 runs at a strike rate of 138.32. He has played three ODI World Cups - 2015, 2019 and 2023 - and the only ICC tournament he missed after his retirement was the Champions Trophy earlier this year where South Africa were knocked out in the semi-final.