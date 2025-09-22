De Kock reverses ODI retirement
He has been included in ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan tour in October
Quinton de Kock has reversed his retirement from ODI cricket and has been included in both ODI and T20I squads for the Pakistan tour in October as well as a one-off T20I in Namibia before that.
De Kock had retired from 50-over cricket after the 2023 ODI World Cup, and his last white-ball game for South Africa was the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados. While he never officially retired from T20Is, he was not included in any of South Africa's squads and former coach Rob Walter was unsure of his long-term plans. In the meantime, he has been active in T20 leagues around the world, including the recently-concluded CPL.
Shukri Conrad, the current head coach, has had a discussion with de Kock and said he has committed to the national team again.
"Quinton's return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us," Conrad said. "When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team."
At the time of his ODI retirement, de Kock had hinted that he might be convinced to come back, with South Africa's home World Cup in 2027 on the horizon. "At this point, I don't foresee it happening. But you never know. Strange things happen in life. It could be a possibility but I don't think so," he had said.
De Kock has played 155 ODIs, in which he has 6770 runs at an average of 45.74 and a strike rate of 96.64. In 92 T20Is, he has 2584 runs at a strike rate of 138.32. He has played three ODI World Cups - 2015, 2019 and 2023 - and the only ICC tournament he missed after his retirement was the Champions Trophy earlier this year where South Africa were knocked out in the semi-final.