Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match at Karachi, Tri-Nation, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match (D/N), Karachi, February 12, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
W
W
L
South Africa
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK10 M • 267 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 78.99 SR
PAK10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 92.22 SR
3 M • 264 Runs • 88 Avg • 123.36 SR
6 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 84.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
7 M • 18 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 20.61 SR
PAK9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.94 Econ • 27.21 SR
1 M • 2 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 26 SR
6 M • 2 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 72 SR
Squad
PAK
SA
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|National Stadium, Karachi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4834
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|12 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series News
Williamson hails 'outstanding' Conway after record partnership
"Obviously playing one day cricket here when other teams haven't played a lot, is nice"
Breetzke bats his way from scratchy to sublime in ODI debut to remember
Matthew Breetzke shows he can get past 30-40 as he scored 150 on ODI debut to break records and signal the start of something special
Stats - Breetzke betters Haynes, Williamson second-fastest to 7000
South Africa, meanwhile, have now lost five successive ODIs
Williamson powers New Zealand home, Breetzke's record 150 in vain
Devon Conway played the perfect support act to the charging Kane Williamson, the pair producing New Zealand's highest ODI partnership against South Africa