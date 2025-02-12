Matches (13)
Pakistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match at Karachi, Tri-Nation, Feb 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match (D/N), Karachi, February 12, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
Pakistan FlagPakistan
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 267 Runs • 44.5 Avg • 78.99 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 92.22 SR
H Klaasen
3 M • 264 Runs • 88 Avg • 123.36 SR
PWA Mulder
6 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 84.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 18 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 20.61 SR
Haris Rauf
9 M • 14 Wkts • 4.94 Econ • 27.21 SR
S Muthusamy
1 M • 2 Wkts • 5.77 Econ • 26 SR
PWA Mulder
6 M • 2 Wkts • 6.79 Econ • 72 SR
PAK
SA
Mohammad Rizwan † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Haris Rauf 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Khushdil Shah 
Allrounder
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Saud Shakeel 
Middle order Batter
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Usman Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
National Stadium, Karachi
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4834
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days12 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series News

"Obviously playing one day cricket here when other teams haven't played a lot, is nice"

Breetzke bats his way from scratchy to sublime in ODI debut to remember

Matthew Breetzke shows he can get past 30-40 as he scored 150 on ODI debut to break records and signal the start of something special

South Africa, meanwhile, have now lost five successive ODIs

Devon Conway played the perfect support act to the charging Kane Williamson, the pair producing New Zealand's highest ODI partnership against South Africa

Patchwork South Africa look for Champions Trophy clues against enterprising New Zealand

Devon Conway is likely to get in for New Zealand at the top of the order in place of the injured Rachin Ravindra

Pakistan Tri-Nation Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.906
SA1010-0.249
PAK1010-1.560
Full Table