3rd Match (D/N), Karachi, February 12, 2025, Pakistan Tri-Nation Series
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(25/50 ov) 154/1
Pakistan FlagPakistan

South Africa chose to bat.Stats view

Current RR: 6.16
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/0 (5.20)
forecasterLive Forecast:SA 334
South Africa bat with Klaasen, de Zorzi back in virtual knockout

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Hasnain replaced Kamran Ghulam and Haris Rauf for Pakistan

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
12-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Heinrich Klaasen made 97 off 74 balls, South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI, Cape Town, December 19, 2024

Heinrich Klaasen was back in South Africa's XI  •  Gallo Images/Getty Images

Toss South Africa chose to bat vs Pakistan
Pakistan were asked to chase in what is a knockout match against South Africa in the tri-series, with the winner set to play New Zealand in Saturday's final. Both teams have already lost to New Zealand and have made changes to bolster their teams, especially on the batting front.
Saud Shakeel, who last played an ODI for Pakistan in November 2023, has been brought into the team in place of Kamran Ghulam and will bat at No. 3. Their other switch was forced by injury, with Haris Rauf out with a side strain and Mohammad Hasnain included in his place.
South Africa have started to show glimpses of their Champions Trophy thinking with their selection. They moved Matthew Breetzke, who scored 150 on debut two days days ago but is not in the Champions Trophy squad down to No. 3 and made room for Tony de Zorzi to partner Temba Bavuma at the top.
Heinrich Klaasen came into the team in place of Jason Smith, and took the wicketkeeping gloves from Kyle Verreynne, who keeps his place as a batter.
The other two changes are in the bowling department, with Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj replacing Mihlali Mpongwana and Junior Dala respectively. Lungi Ngidi, who only bowled seven overs in the series opener, will play a second successive match in what suggests a promising return to fitness.
The series has moved to Karachi, after the first two matches were played in Lahore and the surface could be a little more challenging to bat on. Both sides are heavy on spin options in expectation of some tackiness and turn.
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Saud Shakeel, 4 Mohammad Rizwan (capt), 5 Salman Agha, 6 Tayyab Tahir, 7 Khusdil Shah, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Mohammed Hasnain, 10 Nassem Shah 11 Abrar Ahmed
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt) 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Matthew Breetzke, 4 Kyle Verreynne 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 Wiaan Mulder, 7 Senuran Muthusamy 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Keshav Maharaj 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
PakistanSouth AfricaPakistan vs South AfricaPakistan Tri-Nation Series

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
T Bavuma
not out7586
T de Zorzi
caught2218
MP Breetzke
not out5046
Extras(lb 3, w 4)
Total154(1 wkt; 25 ovs)
Pakistan Tri-Nation Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
NZ22040.906
SA1010-0.249
PAK1010-1.560
