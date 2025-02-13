Stats - Pakistan's first 350-plus chase, Rizwan-Salman's record partnership
All the stats and records broken in the third ODI of the tri-series
353 - Pakistan's chase against South Africa is their first successful 350-plus chase in ODIs. In 2022, they had chased down 349 against Australia in Lahore, which was previously the highest target they had successfully chased in ODIs.
It took Pakistan their 16th attempt to win an ODI chasing a 350-plus total. They are the sixth side in ODIs to chase down over 350. It is also the highest target chased in a multi-nation tournament.
For South Africa, it is the highest target they have conceded in ODI cricket. Previously, they had lost after scoring 326 against Australia in 2002.
260 - The captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha added 260 runs to race Pakistan to the finish line after a dodgy start. It is Pakistan's third-highest partnership in ODIs, their highest against South Africa and their highest in a chase.