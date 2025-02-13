Afridi fined and handed demerit point for on-field clash with Breetzke

Afridi was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the code of conduct, which pertains to "inappropriate physical contact" with a player or someone else during a match.

In the 28th over of South Africa's innings, Afridi was seen stepping into the path of batter Matthew Breetzke as he attempted a run. This, as the ICC put it, led to "physical contact and a heated exchange between the two players".

That was off the last ball of the over. Just the ball before, Breetzke, after defending the ball, made a gesture with his bat, which Afridi reacted to by walking down the pitch and saying something. Breetzke didn't back down, and the umpires were quickly at the scene.

Off the last ball, Breetzke took off for a run after playing the ball away to the leg side and Afridi moved towards the batter. Breetzke bumped into him before completing his run.

Shakeel and Ghulam, the substitute fielder, were fined 10% of their match fees for "celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma following his run-out in the 29th over".

That was a breach of Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter".

None of the three had any prior demerit points.