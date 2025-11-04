How many bowlers have taken five-wicket hauls in all three formats?

Simon Harmer recently played his 11th Test - in Pakistan, the sixth country in which he has appeared. Has anyone played in more countries over the course of their first 11 Tests? asked George Garrett from England

That's an interesting area to explore. There are five men whose first five Tests all came in different countries: Eric Russell (England), Hasibul Hossain (Bangladesh), Avishka Gunawardene (Sri Lanka), Robin Peterson (South Africa) and Andy Balbirnie (Ireland). Of these, Eric Russell is perhaps the most notable as there were only seven teams playing Test cricket during his career in the 1960s. Hasibul only played five Tests.

Nobody has played all their first six Tests in different countries, but six men have appeared in six by their seventh Test, undercutting Simon Harmer by four: Peterson and Farveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka), plus four Ireland players in Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector. Another Irishman, Andy McBrine, played his first nine Tests in seven different countries. Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka and Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf had played in eight countries by their 12th Tests. (Note that we have treated West Indies as a single country for these answers.)

Was India's total in the semi-final the highest ever made to win a World Cup match batting second? asked MS Chandrakant from India

India's 341 for 5 to overhaul Australia's 338 in the semi-final in Navi Mumbai last week was not only the highest score to win a women's World Cup match batting second, but the highest in all women's one-day internationals. The previous records were both set by Australia earlier in the tournament, when they made 331 for 7 to surpass India's 330 in Visakhapatnam

We quite often hear about batsmen having centuries in all three international formats, but what about bowlers with five-wicket hauls in all three? asked Haseeb Ahmad from Pakistan

You're right that there seems to be less publicity for bowlers who have taken five-fors in all three international formats than for those who have scored centuries in each (31 men and five women as I write). Just 13 men have achieved this feat: the first to complete the set was Pakistan's Umar Gul in 2009.

He's since been joined by Lasith Malinga and Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka, the South Africans Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav of India, the West Indians Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph, New Zealand's Tim Southee, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and, most recently, Hasan Ali of Pakistan in May 2025. Three women have also done it: Jhulan Goswami of India, England's Jenny Gunn and Australia's Ash Gardner.

Umar Gul is the first bowler to take a five-for in all three formats, in 2009 • Tom Shaw/Getty Images

What's the highest partnership in which one of the batters failed to reach 100? asked Dennis Armstrong from England

The highest first-class stand in which one of the partners failed to reach 100 was one of 373, between Bert Sutcliffe (275) and Les Watt (96) for Otago's first wicket in Auckland in Auckland in December 1950. Next comes the 358 of Darren Lehmann (339) and Michael Lumb (98) for Yorkshire's fourth wicket against Durham at Headingley in September 2006. At Brisbane in November 1968 Western Australia's Derek Chadwick, who died recently, ended up with 91 after an opening stand of 328 with Colin Milburn, whose 243 included an astonishing 181 runs between lunch and tea

The Test record is a fifth-wicket stand of 322 between Brian Lara (213) and Jimmy Adams (94) for West Indies against Australia at Kingston in March 1999.

The highest team total in a Test is 952 runs, the lowest is zero. What is the lowest score not yet scored? asked Barrie Henton from England

Surprisingly perhaps, no Test innings so far has ended at a total of 18. Apart from that, the lowest score at which an innings has never ended in a Test is 597 (there's a 596 and two 598s). No side has ever been bowled out for 525, but South Africa made 525 for 8 declared against New Zealand at Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) in January 2013. The highest team total not yet made in men's ODIs is 379, while in T20 internationals it's 249 (250 and 251 are also blank). No T20I innings, whether complete or not, has yet ended at 22 (or 1, 3, 5, 8, 9 or 20).

