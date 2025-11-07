Matches (33)
Hong Kong vs Bangladesh, Pool D at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 07 2025 - Match Result

ABANDONED
Pool D, Mong Kok, November 07, 2025, Hong Kong International Sixes
Match abandoned without a ball bowled

Match State: Delay - Rain

Playing XI
HKG
BAN
Player
Role
Ehsan Khan 
Bowler
Yasim Murtaza (c)
Allrounder
Nizakat Khan 
Allrounder
Aizaz Khan 
Allrounder
Anshy Rath 
Top order Batter
Babar Hayat 
Batter
Nasrulla Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideHong Kong 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding); Bangladesh 6 (6 batting, 6 fielding)
Match days7 November 2025 - day (1-day match)
Umpires
Hong Kong
Ramasamy Venkatesh
Hong Kong
Tabarak Dar
TV Umpire
Hong Kong
Renee Montgomery
Reserve Umpire
Hong Kong
Jayanth Babu
Match Referee
Hong Kong
Gandhimathinathan Sankaranarayanan
PointsHong Kong 1, Bangladesh 1
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AFG220045.500
NEP10100-2.833
SA10100-8.167
Pool B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
AUS2100314.833
ENG200020.000
UAE20101-14.833
Pool C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
IND110020.667
PAK21102-0.111
KUW10100-0.167
Pool D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HKG210038.652
BAN210032.333
SL20200-4.368
Full Table