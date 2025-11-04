Injured Dewald Brevis ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

South Africa haven't named a replacement for Brevis yet. The 22-year-old batter will be undergoing rehabilitation while remaining with the side in Pakistan ahead of South Africa's trip to India later this month, which features two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

While South Africa drew the Test series against Pakistan 1-1, the hosts won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The ODI leg of the tour takes place in Faisalabad, which last hosted men's international cricket back in 2008. South Africa will then embark on their tour of India, which begins with the first Test on November 14.