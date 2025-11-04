Injured Dewald Brevis ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan
He suffered a low-grade shoulder muscle strain during the third T20I of the tour on Saturday
Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of South Africa's three-match ODI series against Pakistan starting on Tuesday with a low-grade shoulder muscle strain. He injured himself during the third T20I of the tour in Lahore on Saturday.
South Africa haven't named a replacement for Brevis yet. The 22-year-old batter will be undergoing rehabilitation while remaining with the side in Pakistan ahead of South Africa's trip to India later this month, which features two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
Before getting injured, Brevis had played all the matches on the tour of Pakistan. His highest score across six knocks in Tests and T20Is, however, was 54, which he got in the second innings at Gaddafi stadium. Brevis hasn't had a bright start to his ODI career either, having scored 110 runs in six matches, with a best of 49. He remains highly rated though. Temba Bavuma in his recent ESPNcricinfo column wrote "[Brevis] can kind of make a bad wicket a good one because that is the talent of the boy."
Brevis' injury depletes South Africa's ODI side further. While they chose to rest most of their all-format players - like Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada - for the limited-overs leg of the tour, injuries to quicks Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje has weakened their squad. Matthew Breetzke captains the ODI side having only made his debut earlier this year and might rely heavily on Quinton de Kock, who will be playing 50-overs for the first time since reversing his retirement.
While South Africa drew the Test series against Pakistan 1-1, the hosts won the three-match T20I series 2-1. The ODI leg of the tour takes place in Faisalabad, which last hosted men's international cricket back in 2008. South Africa will then embark on their tour of India, which begins with the first Test on November 14.