Pakistan take on South Africa in an ODI series struggling for relevance

ODI cricket in 2025 is a bit like a premium tablet, a product in search of a use case rather than the other way around. It was revolutionary when it first came out, but now most of its functions can be better catered to by something bigger and more luxurious, or smaller and more easily mass-produced. But since it already exists, justifications for its existence have to be manufactured, and they tend to take the form of niche situations. Perhaps you're on a flight, where you can't bring your laptop, and your phone is too small. Or, in the case of ODI cricket, maybe a World Cup is just around the corner.