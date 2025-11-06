Australia's power play doused by Indian spin

That tells you Australia have been going nicely in the format: since that World Cup they have won 17 of their 21 completed T20Is. But the manner of the loss on Thursday did provide a glimpse at one area of their game that continues to hold a few questions - combating high-class spin on slower pitches offering some assistance. Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar took 6 for 49 in 9.2 overs combined at the Carrara Oval.

"I don't think we did much wrong tonight," Nathan Ellis said after the game. "I think we played some really good cricket and there were some big moments that we potentially came out on the wrong side of and that's what happens in T20 cricket.

"We'll get different surfaces wherever we go. I'm sure the Gabba in a couple of nights will be completely different again. Win, lose or draw, you've got to take what you can out of it and that'll be no different tonight."

Since this lengthy run of T20Is began in the West Indies in late July, Australia have been all-in on all-out attack. Their aggressive approach, particularly in the powerplay and allied to Tim David's elevation from his previous finishing role, has made this the most potent T20 batting line-up Australia has put together. Amid a couple of wobbles against West Indies in Jamaica and South Africa in Mackay, they largely just kept going.

In the Caribbean, the West Indian spinners conceded 9.66 an over and took just seven wickets in five matches, though Akeal Hosein caused a few uneasy moments. Against South Africa's spinners, Australia scored at 8.93 an over and lost only five wickets in three innings. In New Zealand, where it was almost still winter, the hosts bowled six wicketless overs of spin in three matches for 60 runs.

However, this series against India, unsurprisingly, is proving a different beast. They have a formidable collection of T20 spinners. Such is their depth of resources that they were able to release left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav mid-series and still have three to call on (two of whom are also top-order batters).

After a wet start in Canberra, they have certainly left a mark. In three matches, the spinners have 12 wickets with an economy rate of 7.71. Even in defeat at the MCG, world No. 1 Chakravarthy proved a handful, winning a mind-games battle with David. In Hobart, on a ground with enticing boundaries, Chakravarthy again showed his class, particularly when he ripped one through Mitch Owen first ball.

Then, on the Gold Coast, a trio came together. This time Axar applied the initial pressure and claimed key wickets, then Chakravarthy all but sealed the game by befuddling Glenn Maxwell, leaving Sundar to run through the tail.

"It almost felt like an Indian wicket in a way," Ellis said. "To credit their bowlers, they bowled brilliantly tonight. I think Shubman [Gill] as well probably played in innings that you wouldn't associate with T20 cricket in this day and age, but he soaked up a lot of balls and gave them a platform to go at the back end."