Short outlines clear pathway to next T20 World Cup

Australia allrounder Matt Short prefers opening the batting, but has revealed his best chance of playing at next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka is in the middle and lower order.

The 29-year-old toured the West Indies for Australia's underwhelming 2024 World Cup showing as a reserve player outside of the 15-man squad and did not play.

The current T20 series against India, which concludes in Queensland with matches on the Gold Coast and at the Gabba, has a lot riding on it for Short.

His best innings for Australia, including a dynamic 66 off 30 deliveries against South Africa in 2023, have come as an opener. However, Short, who played his first two matches of the current series at No.7, has been given a clear picture of his path to T20 World Cup inclusion by the side's brains trust.

"Personally I think I am suited to the top of the order, but having conversations with selectors and coaching staff, I think, looking forward to that T20 World Cup, I know that our top four or five is going to be pretty locked in," Short said.

"If I was to make the XI in the World Cup, I think my best chances are in the middle or lower order. We are probably using this series to see guys in different positions and looking ahead to that World Cup.

"[To play at the World Cup] would be massive. I missed out on the one in the West Indies where I was a travelling reserve, but I love playing cricket for Australia no matter if it's in the World Cup or a series like this. I am happy taking what I am getting, whether that is in the top order or through the middle."

The Adelaide Strikers captain confirmed himself as a cricketer of absolute class when he was player of the tournament in BBL 12 and BBL 13, where his powerful batting and crafty offspin stole the show.

That high level of consistency was the stepping stone for Short to gain selection in both the Australian T20 and ODI sides, where he debuted in 2023.

Short enjoys the ball coming onto the bat, but has set himself a goal of upping the ante when facing spinners.

"There's always ways to improve," he said. "Looking at the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, it is probably my game against spin that probably needs a little bit of work.

"Especially when you look at our squad and the power hitters we have got through the middle like Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis ... guys that have had that experience in India before and have that real power game against spin.