Power-packed, but not bulletproof: where Australia stand ahead of T20 World Cup

The damp final match of the T20I series in Brisbane brought an end to a run of 16 T20Is for Australia since late July against West Indies, South Africa, New Zealand and India. They won't play again until after the T20 World Cup squad is named next February. Having come away with 10 wins and three defeats over the last four months, and used 21 players, it's a good time to ask where they stand heading into that tournament.

"I think it's been an amazing couple of months of cricket for our team," Mitchell Marsh said after the washout at the Gabba. "We've had a lot of moving parts, probably to do with the Ashes build-up, but I think we've played some really good and consistent cricket, and I'm really proud of the run we've had.

"We set out to create a squad that can hopefully win us the World Cup. We wanted to make some slight changes after what we saw as a couple of failed attempts, so we've been consistent with that."

Power and depth, but is there an Achilles heel?

It's hardly reinventing the T20 wheel to emphasise power, but Australia have clearly stacked their line-up with pure hitters. And it has worked. Since the last T20 World Cup, they are the second-fastest scoring Full Member , marginally behind England.

They were already strong in the powerplay - in the 12 months including the previous World Cup they ranked top - but have pushed things even further. They've been happy to trade wickets for tempo, helped by the presence of many frontline batters as true allrounders. They can bat down to No. 7 and still have an abundance of bowling options.

Josh Inglis has spoken about working on the strength side of his game to regularly clear the ropes, while Cameron Green's brute force in the West Indies, albeit on smaller grounds, was eye-catching.

However, one vulnerability showed up against India, especially on slower, turning surfaces. India's spinners caused problems, posing the question of whether Australia have a Plan B to navigate such circumstances.

"The Indian surfaces that we'll face generally will be very good in smaller grounds, so we've certainly played a consistent style we want to continue and now it's about carrying that into the World Cup," Marsh said.

David's new role

A subtle but key shift in Australia's planning has been the elevation of Tim David . Once seen only as a finisher, he was sometimes underused, playing only a limited number of deliveries. But over the last four series he has batted at No. 5 and, in Green's absence, at No. 4, with destructive results.

"He's just gone up another level in the last six to 12 months," Nathan Ellis said during the India series. "The coaching staff deserve credit. They've empowered him to back his natural game, given him freedom higher up the order - just don't change the way you play. It's freed him up tenfold."

His century in St Kitts was spectacular and he followed that with 83 off 52 balls against South Africa when Australia were in early trouble but refused to consolidate. Against India, he hammered 74 off 38 balls in Hobart.

Before July he had never batted in the powerplay for Australia, but this year his strike rate in that period is 215.15, behind only Namibia's Jan Frylinck.

"In the powerplay, any ball you hit past the field is a boundary," David said in Hobart. "You don't have to hit over the fielders, so it can be a bit easier. It's a new challenge for me, having not done it much, but I'm getting experience up the order now and trying to make the most of it."

Winning batting first?

Marsh now sits 21 from 21 in terms of winning the toss and bowling first in T20Is. But he insists he's not wedded to the tactic if conditions call for batting first. In this series, the one time they were forced to bat - when India won the toss in Hobart - they made 186 but couldn't defend it.

"There's been a bit of talk about that hasn't there?" Marsh said with a wry smile. "I often ask would I get asked the same question if I've batted first every time, so I don't necessarily see it as an unusual tactic that we employ. There will be times when the conditions suit and we will bat first so we're not closed-minded by that in any sense. But a lot of the grounds and a lot of the conditions that we face we feel that we're best suited to chasing. [On] the day it's 40 overs of cricket so as long as we score more runs than the other team we'll win."

Hazlewood's cutting edge

Mitchell Starc has retired from T20Is and it remains uncertain if Pat Cummins will be available for the T20 World Cup, even if he plays in the Ashes. Australia have built their T20 pace depth, but Josh Hazlewood remains a vital strike weapon. His presence was missed in the last three games against India. Across three series (he was rested for the West Indies matches after the Tests), he has only once gone for more than 30 , when Dewald Brevis had a day out in Darwin.

In his most recent outing against India at the MCG, he was almost unplayable with 3 for 13 as the ball nipped and bounced. Among bowlers with 100-plus powerplay deliveries this year, Hazlewood has the fifth-best economy rate, of 6.72.

Ellis: the variation king

You can't discuss Australia's pace attack without mentioning Ellis. After biding his time for an extended run in the team he has grasped it with both hands. Against India he took nine wickets - the most for Australia in a bilateral series - at an economy rate of 8.02. While known for his death bowling, Ellis is now trusted at any stage.

Ellis' hallmark is variation - he has a full range of slower balls - but he can be sharp when he wants to, as he showed with the bouncer to Abhishek Sharma in Hobart. Across 12 matches since the West Indies tour, he has 18 wickets and has only once gone for more than 40, but Ellis tries to distance himself from the numbers.

"I think the role I'm doing now, and it's hard in a stat-based game, but I really try not to live and die on the numbers," Ellis said. "I think there'll be games where I bowl one in the powerplay and three at the death and I might bowl well and go for heaps. I think that comes with the role. I'm really trying to not associate a good night or a bad night with numbers."

Places up for debate

Injuries could yet play their part, but the majority of Australia's likely World Cup squad appear locked in. Green will return as a middle-order option and, fitness permitting, offer another pace option. Ben Dwarshuis should have done enough to secure his spot, especially with fellow left-armer Spencer Johnson still sidelined.

One call for the selectors will be whether to carry a specialist reserve wicketkeeper. If so, Matthew Short or Mitchell Owen could be squeezed out. If Cummins isn't available, one pace-bowling slot could open up. The upcoming BBL season could could be a chance for 50-50 players to sway the selectors.

Possible T20 World Cup squad