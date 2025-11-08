Matches (32)
IND-A vs SA-A
PAK vs SA
QAT vs AFG
Ranji Trophy
Hong Kong Sixes

Australia vs India, 5th T20I at Brisbane, AUS vs IND, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th T20I (N), Brisbane, November 08, 2025, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR Marsh
10 M • 373 Runs • 53.29 Avg • 166.51 SR
TH David
10 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 174.17 SR
Abhishek Sharma
10 M • 424 Runs • 42.4 Avg • 185.15 SR
NT Tilak Varma
10 M • 247 Runs • 41.17 Avg • 126.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NT Ellis
6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 10.66 SR
A Zampa
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 16 SR
CV Varun
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 17.45 SR
JJ Bumrah
7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.11 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Mitchell Marsh (c)
Allrounder
Xavier Bartlett 
Bowler
Mahli Beardman 
Bowler
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Kuhnemann 
Bowler
Glenn Maxwell 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Owen 
Middle order Batter
Josh Philippe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3565
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days8 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Rod Tucker
Australia
Shawn Craig
TV Umpire
Australia
Phillip Gillespie
Reserve Umpire
Australia
Gerard Abood
Match Referee
New Zealand
Jeff Crowe
Language
English
