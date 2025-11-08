Matches (32)
Australia vs India, 5th T20I at Brisbane, AUS vs IND, Nov 08 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
AUS Win & Bat
IND Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bowl
IND Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
NR
W
L
L
India
W
NR
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 04:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 373 Runs • 53.29 Avg • 166.51 SR
AUS10 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 174.17 SR
IND10 M • 424 Runs • 42.4 Avg • 185.15 SR
IND10 M • 247 Runs • 41.17 Avg • 126.02 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS6 M • 12 Wkts • 8.34 Econ • 10.66 SR
AUS6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.54 Econ • 16 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 17.45 SR
IND7 M • 9 Wkts • 7.18 Econ • 18.11 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3565
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|8 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English